

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (MSADY, 8725.T), an insurance holding company, on Thursday reported a decline in net income in the first half of 2026 compared with the previous year. The company raises its full year outlook.



For the first half, net income attributable to owners of the parent declined 17.3 percent to 363.73 billion yen from 439.58 billion yen in the previous year.



Earnings per share were 252.62 yen versus 292.26 yen last year.



Insurance revenue increased to 3.41 trillion yen from 3.09 trillion yen in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company expects net income attributable to owners of the parent to be 490 billion yen, up from previous guidance of 425 billion yen.



For the full year, basic earnings per share is anticipated to be 343.56 yen, up from previous guidance of 295.75 yen.



MS&AD Insurance Group closed trading 1.94% lesser at JPY 5,061 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



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