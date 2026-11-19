

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's foreign trade surplus increased in October as exports grew faster than imports, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus climbed to CHF 3.2 billion in October from CHF 1.2 billion in September.



In real terms, exports climbed 2.4 percent monthly in October, and imports were 0.7 percent higher.



Exports of chemicals and pharmaceutical products-key sectors for Switzerland's economy-grew 11.2 percent in October. Watch exports, another major Swiss industry, rose 4.6 percent. On the import side, Switzerland brought in 18.5 percent fewer jewelry items.



Separate official data from the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry showed that watch exports rose 9.1 percent annually in October, driven largely by increased demand for steel and bimetallic watches.



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