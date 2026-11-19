Emaar Celebrates Dubai's Unstoppable Spirit with Spectacular NYE 2027 and Special Performance by Cirque du Soleil

Burj Park returns with its premium ticketed experience, with demand set to soar

Enhanced fireworks technology elevates the countdown the world tunes in to every year

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Emaar today announced a landmark collaboration with Cirque du Soleil for Emaar NYE 2027, bringing one of the most recognised names in live entertainment to Downtown Dubai for an extraordinary New Year's Eve celebration.

For over a decade, hundreds of millions have watched Downtown Dubai welcome the new year. On 31 December 2026, that tradition will reach new heights as Cirque du Soleil artists join the countdown, performing as part of a spectacular live production set against Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain and the city's iconic skyline.

The collaboration marks a new chapter for Emaar NYE, with Cirque du Soleil's world-renowned artistry integrated into a larger production designed to deliver an unforgettable experience for audiences in Dubai and around the world.

This year's fireworks display will also feature enhanced technology and design, building on the signature spectacle that has established Downtown Dubai as one of the world's most celebrated New Year's Eve destinations.

Burj Park will once again offer a premium ticketed experience, providing guests with a dedicated setting, exclusive entertainment and exceptional views of the celebrations. With demand growing every year and Cirque du Soleil joining the programme for the first time, tickets are expected to be highly sought after.

Ticket release dates, categories and booking details will be announced soon through Emaar's official channels.

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said: "Dubai's ambition has always been to move forward and create experiences that capture the world's imagination. Emaar NYE 2027 carries that spirit, bringing together the scale of Downtown Dubai, enhanced fireworks and the extraordinary artistry of Cirque du Soleil. We want everyone celebrating with us to feel the energy, confidence and possibility that define this city as we welcome a new year."

The collaboration promises to make Emaar NYE 2027 one of Downtown Dubai's most ambitious celebrations yet, combining its globally recognised countdown with a new dimension of live entertainment.

Further details on Emaar NYE 2027, including ticket releases and the wider event experience, will be announced soon through the official NYE website, mydubainewyear.emaar.com, and Emaar's official channels. Stay close. This is one to be there for, not to hear about afterwards.

CONTACT:

Sarah Moustafa

PR@emaar.ae

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