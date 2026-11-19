

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks retreated on Thursday as a sharp repricing of interest rate expectations along with concerns over financial stability risks tied to aggressive artificial intelligence investment offset investor enthusiasm for Anthropic's IPO, which raised a record $81 billion.



Investors also watched a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump, China XI Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit, where talks are expected on technology, denuclearization and the Iran war.



Ahead of the meeting, Trump told APEC leaders that any 'robust' regulation of artificial intelligence or super intelligence as he terms it, would 'stifle' development.



The U.S. dollar retreated from a near 20-month high in Asian trading. Gold edged up 0.2 percent to $3,733 an ounce after falling more than 3 percent to its lowest level since September 2025, pressured by a stronger dollar and hawkish Fed remarks.



Brent crude futures were little changed around $92 a barrel, trading near their lowest levels since late August as IEA projections of a sizeable oil market surplus into 2027 and data showing a larger-than-expected build in U.S. crude and fuel inventories outweighed renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.



China's Shanghai Composite index dipped 0.28 percent to 3,577.62 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell nearly 2 percent to hit a four-month low at 22,841.62 as new U.S. chip restrictions pressured big technology stocks such as Tencent and Baidu.



Japanese markets bucked the weak trend to end notably higher as the yen wakened for the first time in five sessions amid AI spending uncertainty and the release of weak core machinery orders data.



The Nikkei average surged 0.71 percent to 59,444.21 while the broader Topix index ended marginally lower at 3,822.47. SoftBank Group shares jumped 4.6 percent, Tokyo Electron rallied 2.8 percent and Trend Micro surged 5.7 percent.



Seoul stocks rose sharply ahead of Anthropic's stock market debut. The Kospi index climbed 1.39 percent to 5,137.89, led by chip stocks.



Samsung Electronics rose 1.1 percent and SK Hynix advanced 3.4 percent after Nvidia's earnings report showed that the AI buildout is healthy.



Travel and tourism stocks surged, with Hana Tour climbing 16.8 percent and Jeju Air rallying 11.5 percent, after South Korea and China reached a substantive agreement in their follow-up negotiations on services and investment under the bilateral free trade agreement.



Australian markets tumbled after the country's unemployment rate jumped in October to its highest level since late 2021, adding to fears the economy is on the verge of a sharp downturn.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 1.04 percent to 8,730.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 1.07 percent lower at 8,836.60.



Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index slipped 0.12 percent to 14,247.25 after a choppy session. A2 Milk plummeted 9.7 percent after the infant formula maker pared back its first-half revenue outlook.



U.S. stocks ended mostly lower overnight amid concerns over elevated valuations of AI-related stocks and expectations of prolonged monetary tightening.



The minutes of the Fed's October policy meeting showed nearly all officials had agreed they would likely have to raise interest rates 'in the months ahead'.



Two officials said a rate increase exceeding 25 basis points could warrant consideration in December if inflation continues to run hotter than expected.



With inflation heading in the wrong direction and spreading out, the Fed has to unwind the trio of quarter-point cuts it made last year, and possibly go beyond that, Fed Governor Waller told CNBC.



The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent as Nvidia's strong earnings lifted tech stocks. The S&P 500 dropped 0.2 percent to reach a three-month closing low while the narrower Dow tumbled 1.1 percent to hit a five-month low.



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