

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) announced earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled RMB8.402 billion, or RMB13.03 per share. This compares with RMB8.616 billion, or RMB13.36 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB9.164 billion or RMB14.21 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.8% to RMB27.852 billion from RMB28.359 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB8.402 Bln. vs. RMB8.616 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB13.03 vs. RMB13.36 last year. -Revenue: RMB27.852 Bln vs. RMB28.359 Bln last year.



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