Twilio Segment gives Chelsea a more connected view of its global fanbase for real-time responses to personal interests and match moments on the pitch

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), the infrastructure for customer engagement in the AI era, kicked off its SIGNAL World Tour London, by unveiling that Chelsea Football Club has slashed campaign launch times from 48 hours to under 15 minutes with Twilio Segment.

Building a Single View of the Global Fan

Chelsea's global fans interact with the Club across matchdays, ticketing, its mobile app, ecommerce and other digital experiences. Historically, these interactions sat across siloed systems, creating duplicate customer records for a single fan. By consolidating its data, Chelsea removed over 460,000 duplicate records. With this cleaner and unified fan database, campaign launch time has been reduced from 48+ hours to under 15 minutes.

Beyond the Pitch: Elevating the Fan Experience

Chelsea is now able to send its fans highly relevant messages tailored to them right as the action happens on the pitch. With Twilio Segment, Chelsea is able to:

Create Real-Time Offers: After Estêvão Willian's extraordinary goal during the 3-0 victory vs Barcelona in November 2025, Chelsea used Twilio Segment to identify fans who had selected Estêvão as their favourite player during mobile app onboarding. Chelsea triggered a real-time, personalised "Blue Friday" email offer, driving a 60% increase in conversion rates compared to standard seasonal benchmarks.

After Estêvão Willian's extraordinary goal during the 3-0 victory vs Barcelona in November 2025, Chelsea used Twilio Segment to identify fans who had selected Estêvão as their favourite player during mobile app onboarding. Chelsea triggered a real-time, personalised "Blue Friday" email offer, driving a 60% increase in conversion rates compared to standard seasonal benchmarks. Predict Fan Purchases: To support the restock of the sold-out 2025/26 Third Kit, Chelsea leveraged Twilio Segment's Predictive Audiences, which analysed historical purchasing behaviour and made predictions of which fans were most likely to buy. This data informed a Meta-sponsored ads campaign, generating a 16% click-rate uplift over standard campaigns and delivering a five-figure incremental revenue gain.

To support the restock of the sold-out 2025/26 Third Kit, Chelsea leveraged Twilio Segment's Predictive Audiences, which analysed historical purchasing behaviour and made predictions of which fans were most likely to buy. This data informed a Meta-sponsored ads campaign, generating a 16% click-rate uplift over standard campaigns and delivering a five-figure incremental revenue gain. Use data-driven approaches for paid marketing: During the 2025/26 season, Chelsea continued to use Segment's Predictive models to inform its paid media strategy. Chelsea saw an increased paid media return on ad spend of 22% and paid media revenue rose 75%, year-on-year.

Phil Lynch, Chief Digital Officer for Chelsea Football Club, said: "Our supporters don't experience Chelsea through a single channel. They might be at Stamford Bridge, following a match from another country, using our app or interacting with Chelsea online. Our ambition is to connect those experiences so we can better understand what matters to individual supporters and make every interaction with Chelsea more relevant to the fan. Working with Twilio is helping us turn those different touchpoints into a more connected relationship with our fans across the world."

Peter Bell, Vice President of EMEA Marketing at Twilio, said: "Marketing needs to be personal. When you have the right context, you can drive fan interaction. By shifting from legacy data silos to Twilio's context rich architecture, Chelsea has eliminated the lag between a real-world match event and commercial activation. Being able to capture fan demand at the moment of 'peak emotion', and launching campaigns in under 15 minutes instead of 48+ hours, is exactly how modern brands should drive sustainable ROI. With Twilio, Chelsea is demonstrating what engagement looks like at scale, with measurable results for the organisation."

Chelsea plans to build on the programme during the 2026/27 season by developing targeted propensity and customer lifetime value predictive models, as well as by integrating systems more broadly within the Club. Following the success of early integrations, Chelsea is advancing towards additional real-time matchday interactions, with examples including special offers being triggered the moment a fan scans their ticket at the physical turnstile. By merging real-world movements with digital marketing, Chelsea and Twilio will continue to make the fan experience seamless and highly relevant.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261119143046/en/

Contacts:

Ina Perkins

iperkins@twilio.com

07931815123