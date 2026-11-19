Despite weaker operating performance, the Bloomsbury-Covent Garden-Soho submarket topped London's hotel investment rankings in October,according to data from CoStar, a global leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets.

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Large single asset deals drive over £1 billion in sales

Trailing sales volume reached approximately £771 million by September. The £300 million sale of the Rosewood London lifted the total above £1 billion in October. International capital accounted for 85% of local acquisitions over the past 12 months.

"The high sales volume was largely driven by a small number of high-value, single-asset transactions rather than an increase in sales activity. The previous year recorded almost twice as many trades," said Cristina Balekjian, principal market analyst at CoStar Group. "Investment in high-end hotels has fuelled the surge in transaction volume, while investors have also targeted assets with value-add opportunities."

Luxury and Upper Upscale hotels were the only classes to record rate-driven RevPAR growth, with a 4% increase in average daily rates supporting a 1% uplift in RevPAR. Occupancy declined by nearly 3%, mainly due to softer demand in the Upper Upscale class.

"In the first nine months of the year, available room supply increased by 7.7%, outpacing demand growth and resulting in an approximately 3% decline in occupancy," said Balekjian. "However, occupancy remained high at around 80%. Pricing power came under pressure as average daily rates fell by more than 1%, leading to a 4% drop in revenue per available room."

The full analysis can be found here.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.costargroup.com.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, online marketplaces, and 3D digital twin technology. Founded in 1986, CoStar Group is dedicated to digitizing the world's real estate, empowering all people to discover properties, insights, and connections that improve their businesses and lives.

CoStar Group's major brands include CoStar, a leading global provider of commercial real estate data, analytics, and news; LoopNet, the most trafficked commercial real estate marketplace; Apartments.com, the leading platform for apartment rentals; Homes.com, the fastest-growing residential real estate marketplace; and Domain, one of Australia's leading property marketplaces. CoStar Group's industry-leading brands also include Matterport, a leading spatial data company whose platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible; STR, a global leader in hospitality data and benchmarking; Zonda, a leading provider of data, analytics, software, and marketplace solutions for the residential construction industry; Ten-X, an online platform for commercial real estate auctions and negotiated bids; and OnTheMarket, a leading residential property portal in the United Kingdom.

CoStar Group's websites attracted over 121 million average monthly unique visitors in the third quarter of 2026, serving clients around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CoStar Group is committed to transforming the real estate industry through innovative technology and comprehensive market intelligence. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Karolina Capova

Senior Media Relations Specialist

kcapova@costar.com