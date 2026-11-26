Noho office demand is recovering as take-up climbs to a nine-year high,according to data from CoStar, a leading global provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the property markets.

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Office take-up in Noho has soared in 2026

The submarket saw nearly 900,000 sq. ft. leased in the 12 months through September 2026, the strongest annual take-up since 2017. This shows a strong rebound following several years of corporate consolidation and Meta's relocation, leaving more than 250,000 sq. ft. vacant at Rathbone Square.

"Demand has broadened beyond one standout transaction with United Talent Agency, Xantium and Convene collectively taking around 155,000 sq. ft. of former Meta space at Rathbone Square over the summer," said Mark Stansfield, senior director of Market Analytics at CoStar Group. "Pinterest trebled its footprint with a 30,000-sq.-ft. letting at refurbished UK House a little earlier."

Noho's jump in office take-up is also helped by pricing, as average asking rent stands at about £82 per sq. ft., roughly 10% below neighbouring Soho and significantly below Mayfair and St. James's. Prime space in the area rents for just over £100 per sq. ft., about half the rents paid in Mayfair.

"Noho's vacancy rate has fallen accordingly, from about 14% in March 2026 to 11.9% today," said Stansfield. "While still high relative to most West End submarkets, the balance is beginning to shift, as net absorption has turned positive, and the development pipeline beyond 2026 is limited."

The full analysis can be found here.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.costargroup.com.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, online marketplaces, and 3D digital twin technology. Founded in 1986, CoStar Group is dedicated to digitizing the world's real estate, empowering all people to discover properties, insights, and connections that improve their businesses and lives.

CoStar Group's major brands include CoStar, a leading global provider of commercial real estate data, analytics, and news; LoopNet, the most trafficked commercial real estate marketplace; Apartments.com, the leading platform for apartment rentals; Homes.com, the fastest-growing residential real estate marketplace; and Domain, one of Australia's leading property marketplaces. CoStar Group's industry-leading brands also include Matterport, a leading spatial data company whose platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible; STR, a global leader in hospitality data and benchmarking; Zonda, a leading provider of data, analytics, software, and marketplace solutions for the residential construction industry; Ten-X, an online platform for commercial real estate auctions and negotiated bids; and OnTheMarket, a leading residential property portal in the United Kingdom.

CoStar Group's websites attracted 121 million average monthly unique visitors in the third quarter of 2026, serving clients around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CoStar Group is committed to transforming the real estate industry through innovative technology and comprehensive market intelligence. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Karolina Capova

Senior Media Relations Specialist

kcapova@costar.com