

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, CoStar Group (CSGP) appointed Catrina Harding as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. She will report directly to Founder and CEO Andy Florance.



Catrina Harding brings over 25 years of HR leadership experience. She joins CoStar Group from FactSet, where she served as Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer.



She previously held senior HR roles at GLG, Synchrony, GE Capital, U.S. Steel, Ford and Visteon, with experience in global expansion, acquisitions, corporate restructuring and performance-based compensation.



On Nasdaq, the shares are trading 0.07 percent down at $30.59 in the after hours. The shares closed Tuesday's trading 2.08 percent down.



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