The CoStar Impact Awards Celebrate Influential Commercial Property Projects and Transactions Across 129 Markets in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, analytics and digital twins in the property markets, has opened nominations for the sixth annual CoStar Impact Awards. The CoStar Impact Awards celebrate commercial property projects and transactions that have made a significant impact in neighbourhoods or submarkets across 129 major international markets in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada. The awards will recognize outstanding projects and transactions completed in 2026, as selected by a panel of sector professionals representing each respective market.

Judges panels comprised of commercial property industry professionals will select winners from each market in the United Kingdom based on the following categories: Lease of the Year, Commercial Development of the Year and Sale/Acquisition of the Year. As part of the assessment process, judges will look to identify the most influential projects that demonstrate growth, creative thinking and ability to overcome complex challenges. Award winners will receive a customized trophy and benefit from extensive promotion on the CoStar platform and marketing channels.

"In their sixth year, the CoStar Impact Awards continue to provide commercial property professionals across the United Kingdom, United States and Canada with an important platform to showcase their achievements and expertise. In complex market conditions, showcasing the projects and deals that are making a genuine impact across the industry is more important than ever. We look forward to receiving another exceptional range of entries and working with our expert judging panel to recognize the very best," said Lisa Ruggles, CoStar Group Senior Vice President of Global Operations at CoStar Group.

One notable UK winning entry from last year's awards was Unilever's Eden Campus in Kingston upon Thames, named Commercial Development of the Year in London. Developed by Cube RE, the campus serving as Unilever's UK and Ireland headquarters was recognized by the judges for representing regeneration in its truest sense-not only the redevelopment of a site, but the reintegration of a place back into the town around it.

Another standout UK winner was JPMorgan for securing one of the largest off-plan office prelets in London in recent years to American financial services group Squarepoint Capital. The 400,000-square-foot signing at 65 Gresham Street was named Lease of the Year, recognized by the judges for the deal's design, marketing and delivery in securing a prelet on a totally redesigned scheme whilst retaining significant elements of the original structure.

Entries into the CoStar Impact Awards should be submitted by 31 January 2027 using CoStar's new streamlined submission form.

ABOUT COSTAR GROUP, INC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a global leader in commercial real estate information, analytics, online marketplaces, and 3D digital twin technology. Founded in 1986, CoStar Group is dedicated to digitizing the world's real estate, empowering all people to discover properties, insights, and connections that improve their businesses and lives.

CoStar Group's major brands include CoStar, a leading global provider of commercial real estate data, analytics, and news; LoopNet, the most trafficked commercial real estate marketplace; Apartments.com, the leading platform for apartment rentals; Homes.com, the fastest-growing residential real estate marketplace; and Domain, one of Australia's leading property marketplaces. CoStar Group's industry-leading brands also include Matterport, a leading spatial data company whose platform turns buildings into data to make every space more valuable and accessible; STR, a global leader in hospitality data and benchmarking; Zonda, a leading provider of data, analytics, software, and marketplace solutions for the residential construction industry; Ten-X, an online platform for commercial real estate auctions and negotiated bids; and OnTheMarket, a leading residential property portal in the United Kingdom.

CoStar Group's websites attracted over 121 million average monthly unique visitors in the third quarter of 2026, serving clients around the world. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CoStar Group is committed to transforming the real estate industry through innovative technology and comprehensive market intelligence. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

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Contacts:

News Media Contact:

Matthew Blocher

CoStar Group

+1 (202) 346-6775

mblocher@costargroup.com