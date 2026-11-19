

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to 3-day highs of 0.5526 against the U.S. dollar, 88.30 against the yen and 1.9899 against the euro, from early lows of 0.5483, 87.44 and 2.0001, respectively.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to 1.2146 from an early low of 1.2187. The kiwi rose to more than a 2-1/2-month high of 1.2134 against the aussie in the early Asian session.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.57 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen, 1.95 against the euro and 1.20 against the aussie.



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