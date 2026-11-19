

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - NetEase, Inc. (NTES), a Chinese internet technology and gaming company, on Thursday reported a decline in the net income attributable to the company's shareholders in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the same period a year ago.



For the third quarter, net income attributable to the company's shareholders decreased to RMB 8.40 billion, $1.25 billion from RMB 8.62 billion in the previous year.



Earnings per share were RMB 2.61, $0.39, versus RMB 2.67 last year.



Earnings per ADS were RMB 13.03, $1.94 versus RMB 13.36 last year.



Adjusted net income attributable to the company's shareholders declined to RMB 9.16 billion, $1.37 billion from RMB 9.50 billion in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share were RMB 2.84, $0.42 versus RMB 2.95 last year.



Adjusted earnings per ADS were RMB 14.21, $2.12 versus RMB 14.73 last year.



Operating profit increased to RMB 9.43 billion, $1.41 billion, from RMB 8.01 billion in the prior year.



Net revenue decreased to RMB 27.85 billion, $2.84 billion, from RMB 28.36 billion in the previous year.



Further, the board approved a third-quarter 2026 dividend of 0.117per ordinary share or 0.585 per ADS, payable on December 14 to ordinary shareholders and on or around December 17, to ADS holders of record as of December 3.



NetEase closed trading 0.99% lesser at $118.43 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight, the stock traded 3.61% lesser at $114.16.



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