

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks gained some ground in positive territory Thursday morning, after posting losses in the previous three sessions. Tech stocks found support after Anthropic's IPO raised a record $81.3 billion, surpassing SpaceX's reported $75 billion offering.



The benchmark DAX, which climbed to 25,945.59 earlier in the day, was up 60.17 points or 0.23% at 25,817.00 a little over half an hour before noon.



Infineon Technologies climbed nearly 3.5%. Deutsche Bank, MTU Aero Engines, Siemens Energy and Hochtief gained 2%-2.5%.



Siemens moved up nearly 2% and Daimler Truck Holding advanced 1.8%. Commerzbank gained about 1.1% after the German government reached an agreement with UniCredit on the takeover of the lender.



BASF, Bayer, Brenntag, Heidelberg Materials, Gea Group, Continental, Merck, Adidas and Siemens Healthineers posted modest gains.



SAP drifted lower 2.1%. Henkel shed nearly 2%. Fresenius Medical Care and Rheinmetall lost 1.4% and 1.2%, respectivelyl. Vonovia, Hannover RE, Munich RE, Deutsche Boerse, Beiersdorf and Symrise lost 0.7%-1%.



In economic news, the euro area current account surplus remained unchanged in September, data from the European Central Bank showed. The current account logged a surplus of EUR 12 billion in September, broadly unchanged from the previous month.



The surplus on goods trade fell to EUR 14 billion from EUR 21 billion. Meanwhile, the services surplus rose to EUR 16 billion from EUR 13 billion.



In the twelve months to September, the current account surplus declined to EUR 248 billion from EUR 279 billion a year earlier. The surplus was equivalent to 1.5 percent of euro area GDP.



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