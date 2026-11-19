US electric vehicle and clean energy company Tesla has applied for a Texas property tax limitation for a proposed $3.1 billion polysilicon refinery near Robstown, Nueces County, saying it would not build the plant in the state without the incentive. The application, filed with the Tuloso-Midway Independent School District under the state's Jobs, Energy, Technology and Innovation (JETI) program, has been published by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. Tesla describes the plant as "under consideration for development" and as the "upstream component of Tesla's vertically integrated domestic ...

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