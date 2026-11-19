

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After three successive days of losses, the French stock market climbed higher on Thursday, led by gains in technology, financial and luxury sectors.



Tech stocks were in demand after Anthropic's IPO raised a record $81.3 billion, surpassing SpaceX's reported $75 billion offering.



The benchmark CAC 40, which advanced to 8,200.11, was up 21.07 points or 0.26% at 8,167.90 about a quarter before noon.



STMicroElectronics rallied more than 4.5%, lifted by Anthropic's record IPO offering.



Airbus climbed nearly 2.5%. Legrand, Schneider Electric, Kering and Thales gained 1.5%-1.8%.



Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Safran, Hermes International and LVMH advanced 1%-1.3%. Eurofins Scientific, ArcelorMittal, Stellantis, Renault and Air Liquide posted modest gains.



Semiconductor materials supplier Soitec soared 15% after announcing it is now targeting annual revenue growth of around 40%.



Capgemini dropped 2.5% and Sanofi drifted lower by 2.2%. Danone shed 1.65%, while Carrefour, Dassault Systemes, Unibail Rodamco, Accor, EssilorLuxottica, Orange, Pernod Ricard and L'Oreal lost 1%-1.4%.



In economic news, the euro area current account surplus remained unchanged in September, data from the European Central Bank showed. The current account logged a surplus of EUR 12 billion in September, broadly unchanged from the previous month.



The surplus on goods trade fell to EUR 14 billion from EUR 21 billion. Meanwhile, the services surplus rose to EUR 16 billion from EUR 13 billion.



In the twelve months to September, the current account surplus declined to EUR 248 billion from EUR 279 billion a year earlier. The surplus was equivalent to 1.5% of euro area GDP.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News