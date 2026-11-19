

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday, as European stocks traded higher after three days of losses. Technology stocks were rising after Anthropic raised $81.3 billion in the largest stock-market debut on record.



Investors also seek cues from weekly jobless claims data due later in the day as well as earnings from Walmart and Gap.



Gold prices edged up 0.2 percent to $3,732 an ounce after falling more than 3 percent to its lowest level since September 2025, pressured by a stronger dollar and hawkish Fed remarks.



The US benchmark for crude oil, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), is trading at about $82.15. As tensions in the Middle East rise, WTI regains some territory. The possibility of a worldwide supply excess, however, may limit the increase in crude oil prices.



The minutes of the Fed's October policy meeting showed nearly all officials had agreed they would likely have to raise interest rates 'in the months ahead'.



Two officials said a rate increase exceeding 25 basis points could warrant consideration in December if inflation continues to run hotter than expected.



New Zealand's trade deficit grew to a record NZD 2.8 billion in October, after a revised NZD 2.1 billion shortfall in September, above market projections of a NZD 1.65 billion deficit. A 21% year-over-year increase in goods imports to NZD 9.7 billion, which significantly exceeded a 7.9% yearly increase in goods exports to NZD 6.95 billion, was the main cause of the larger imbalance.



In the European trading today, the NZ dollar rose to 3-day highs of 0.5526 against the U.S. dollar, 88.30 against the yen and 1.9899 against the euro, from early lows of 0.5483, 87.44 and 2.0001, respectively. If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.57 against the greenback, 89.00 against the yen and 1.95 against the euro.



Against the Australian dollar, the kiwi advanced to 1.2146 from an early low of 1.2187. The kiwi rose to more than a 2-1/2-month high of 1.2134 against the aussie in the early Asian session. On the upside, 1.20 is seen as the next resistance level for the kiwi.



Looking ahead, Canada PPI for October, raw materials prices for October, U.S. weekly jobless claims data, U.S. Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for November, U.S. Conference Board's leading index for October and U.S. Kansas Fed composite index for November are slated for release in the New York session.



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