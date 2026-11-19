

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite a good show by other major European markets thanks to Anthropic's record IPO offering, U.K.'s equity benchmark FTSE 100 dropped to a near 6-week low Thursday morning, weighed down by losses in the consumer sector. The moves were mostly stock specific with investors reacting to a slew of earnings announcements.



The FTSE 100, which advanced to 10,569.50 earlier in the session, dropped to 10,519.18 and was down 26.57 points or 0.25% at 10,524.60 nearly half an hour before noon.



Investec tumbled 6.6% after reporting weaker momentum in its U.K. operations. JD Sports Fashion dropped about 4.2% after lowering the top end of its annual profit guidance.



Vodafone Group, National Grid, Imperial Brands, Severn Trent, Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever, 3i Group and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners lost 2%-3%.



British American Tobacco, United Utilities, Experian, Convatec Group, British Land Company, Admiral Group, Tesco, GSK, Diageo and Associated British Foods were among the other notable losers.



Mulberry Group shares tanked 22%. The luxury leather goods group reported a loss before tax for the 26 weeks ended 26 September 2026 of £33.4m despite making strong progress in its turnaround.



Babcock International soared 8% after the defense engineering and nuclear services group reported a 13% rise in first half underlying operating profit, and raised its full-year guidance.



Halma moved up 3.7% after the safety and technology group reported that its first-half bottom line totaled GBP219.9 million, or GBP0.5802 per share. This compares with GBP186.8 million, or GBP0.4929 per share, last year.



Miners Anglo American Plc and Antofagasta climbed 2.7% and 2.3%, respectively. Glencore gained 1.7% and Fresnillo moved up 1.5%



Polar Capital Technology Trust Holdings gained 3.5% and Burberry Group moved up 3.2%. Computacenter, Pershing Square Holdings, IMI, Rolls-Royce Holdings and Smiths Group gained 2%-3%.



Johnson Matthey gained more than 2%. The specialty chemicals group upgraded its full-year profit guidance after delivering a robust set of half-year results. Melrose Industries, Barclays, Airtel Africa, Games Workshop and Spirax Group also moved notably higher.



In economic news, the Industrial Trends Survey dat from the Confederation of British Industry showed UK manufacturing orders improved notably in November.



The order book balance rose to -12% in November from -32% in October. Export orders also strengthened in November, with the balance rising to -19% from -25%.



In the three months to November, output volumes expanded for the first time since May 2024. The indicator posted +9 percent compared to -10% in the quarter to October.



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