Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Amex Gold Mining Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX00) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the achievement of several important underground development and infrastructure milestones at its 100%-owned Perron Gold Project, located near Normétal, Québec, including:

200 metres of underground ramp development completed , marking continued progress toward the fully funded 40,000-tonne bulk sample program.

Construction of the 25-kV power line is underway. This power line is designed with capacity to support both the bulk sample program and the future Phase 1 mining operation.

Mechanical garage structure has been installed. Majority of the bulk sample site facilities have now been erected and are nearing completion.

Together, these infrastructure improvements contribute to establishing the operational foundation required for the bulk sample and the next stages of underground development and future Phase 1 mining operation at Perron.

Underground Ramp Development Reaches 200 Metres

Underground development at Perron continues to progress, with the main access ramp reaching 200 metres of completed development. To date progress has been steady and on time per construction plans.

Construction of the Power Line Underway

Construction of the approximately 6.5-kilometre, 25-kV power line connecting the Perron Gold Project to the existing electrical grid in Normétal is underway.

The power line is designed to provide approximately 3 MW of electrical capacity, sufficient to support both the ongoing 40,000-tonne bulk sample program and the planned Phase 1 mining operation, as outlined in the Company's Feasibility Study released in April 2026.

This investment represents a step forward in establishing the long-term infrastructure required for Perron. By developing an electrical connection capable of serving both the current bulk sample program and future Phase 1 operations, Amex is strategically positioning the project for its next stage of development while minimizing the need for additional major electrical infrastructure investments.

Once operational, the power line is expected to provide reliable clean hydroelectricity to underground and surface facilities while reducing reliance on diesel-powered generation.

Figure 1: Electrical Posts Being Loaded on Transport for Installation

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Figure 2: First Post Installed

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Progress on Surface and Underground Infrastructure

In parallel with underground ramp development, Amex continues to advance several key infrastructure components at the Perron site.

The Company has completed the structure of the mechanical garage, which will provide dedicated facilities for the maintenance and servicing of underground mining equipment.

Additionally, the permanent underground ventilation system has been installed, representing another important milestone in establishing the infrastructure required to support continued underground development. The system is designed to deliver the airflow capacity to support safe and efficient underground operations as the ramp advances toward the bulk sample mining areas.

Figure 3: Mechanical Garage Structure

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Figure 4: Permanent Ventilation System

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Victor Cantore, President and CEO of Amex Gold Mining, commented:

"Our team continues to make excellent progress at Perron, advancing the underground ramp while simultaneously progressing several major infrastructure projects. Importantly, we are not simply building infrastructure for the bulk sample program but investing in facilities that will also support our future Phase 1 mining operation. We remain focused on advancing Perron safely, efficiently and in a disciplined manner."

About Amex

Amex Gold Mining Inc. has made significant high-grade gold discoveries, along with copper-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) zones, at its 100%-owned Perron Gold Project. It is located in the territory of Valcanton in northern Québec, approximately 110 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda. The Perron Project consists of 183 contiguous claims for a surface area of 65.72 km². The project hosts several zones of high-grade gold mineralization, VMS mineralization and 'hybrid' gold-rich VMS mineralization.

When combined with the adjacent and contiguous Perron West Project and Abbotsford and Hepburn Projects (including additional claims acquired through staking) in Ontario, the consolidated land package spans a district-scale 570.94 km². This extensive property lies within highly prospective geology favourable for both high-grade gold and VMS mineralization.

The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure: it is accessible by a year-round road, located just 30 minutes from an airport, and approximately 6.5 km from the Town of Normétal. Being in close proximity to several processing plants owned by major gold producers also constitutes a strategic advantage.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Aaron Stone, P.Geo (OGQ - 2170, PGO - 3708), Vice President Exploration of the Company.

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this News Release including, but not limited to those describing the impact of the foregoing on the Perron Gold Project economics, results of the feasibility study for the Phase 1 development of the Perron Gold Project announced by Amex Gold Mining Inc. ("Amex" or the "Company") on April 13, 2026 (the "Feasibility Study" or "FS") (as such results are commented in the text of this News Release), including CAPEX, OPEX, NPV and IRR, the estimated value of the Perron Gold Project, operations development scenarios for the Perron Gold Project, commercial and technical parameters, the attractive economics for the Perron Gold Project, LOM plans, the Company's intended marketing strategy, market trends, future gold prices, the impact of the Perron Gold Project on the local communities, including job creation, the projected annual production of the Company's operations, the timelines and costs related to the various initiatives, deliverables and milestones described in this News Release and their expected results, the Company's expected financial and operational performance, the nature of relationships with stakeholders such as the local community including the Abitibiwinni First Nation, Mineral Resource estimates (including assumptions and estimates used in preparing the Mineral Resource estimates), the general business and operational outlook of the Company, the Company's future growth and business prospects, and those statements which are discussed elsewhere in the News Release which essentially describe the Company's outlook and objectives, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this News Release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Moreover, these forward-looking statements were based upon various underlying factors and assumptions, including the business relationship between the Company and its stakeholders, the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner, the timely delivery and installation at estimated prices of the equipment supporting the production, assumed sale prices for gold, the accuracy of any Mineral Resource estimates, future currency exchange rates and interest rates, political and regulatory stability, prices of commodity and production costs, the receipt of governmental, regulatory and third party approvals, licenses and permits on favourable terms, sustained labour stability, stability in financial and capital markets, availability of equipment and critical supplies, spare parts and consumables, various tax assumptions, CAPEX and OPEX estimates, the Perron Gold Project permits' status, all economic and operational projections relating to the project, local infrastructures, the Company's business prospects and opportunities and estimates of the operational performance of the equipment, and are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, delays in the scheduled delivery times of equipment, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the availability of financing or financing on favorable terms for the Company, the dependence on commodity prices, the impact of inflation on costs, the risks of obtaining the necessary permits, the operating performance of the Company's assets and businesses, competitive factors in the gold mining and production industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company's businesses, political and social acceptability risk, environmental regulation risk, currency and exchange rate risk, technological developments, and general economic conditions, as well as earnings, capital expenditure, cash flow and capital structure risks and general business risks. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, including in the section thereof captioned "Risk Factors", which is available on www.sedarplus.ca. Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this Cautionary Note could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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