Cape Town, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (FSE: 6MQ) (OTCQB: LTAFF) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company"), the hard-rock lithium explorer and developer targeting district-scale opportunities across Africa, is pleased to report the discovery of a new lithium-bearing pegmatite system at Jackal Water, 11 km southwest of the Norrabees cluster at its Springbok Project in the Northern Cape of South Africa (the "Springbok Project" or "Springbok"). The first holes intersected stacked pegmatites with up to 56 meters ("m") of logged pegmatite downhole and returned lithium grades of up to 2.21% lithium oxide ("Li 2 O") over 1.0 m. Together with the Norrabees cluster results reported on November 17, 2026, the Company believes the discovery shows that lithium-bearing pegmatites at Springbok extend well beyond Norrabees, across a district similar in geological style to Brazil's Lithium Valley.

Highlights

A new discovery by Lithium Africa's team: Jackal Water was identified using the Company's proprietary, machine-learning-assisted targeting method, developed in-house. The pegmatites are 11 km southwest of the Norrabees cluster and have no known record of previous exploration or drilling (Figure 1).

Thick, stacked pegmatites with lithium: all eight reverse circulation (" RC ") holes intersected pegmatite, with 11 m to 56 m of logged pegmatite downhole. First assays, received from three of the eight holes, returned 1.0 m intervals of 2.21%, 1.35%, and 0.89% Li 2 O (Table 1, Appendix). The remaining pegmatite assayed to date returned no significant intercepts, assays are pending from five of the eight holes, and true widths are not yet known.

Wide pegmatites along a 50 km trend: spodumene-bearing pegmatites at Springbok are 9 m to 30 m wide in outcrop (not true thickness), along a trend of approximately 50 km on a single 1,675 km² license, and drilling at Jackal Water intersected up to 56 m of logged pegmatite downhole (true width not yet known). For context, Sigma Lithium reports that its Xuxa pegmatite in Brazil's Lithium Valley averages 12 m to 13 m thick; this is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Springbok.

Additional near-surface lithium at Norrabees I: diamond hole NB1DD26-006 returned 9.05 m at 1.19% Li 2 O from 1.95 m downhole, including 6.0 m at 1.44% Li 2 O, inside the Company's five-hectare mining permit (Table 1, Appendix).

"Our discovery at Jackal Water takes Springbok from a cluster to a district," said Thomas R. Benson, Ph.D., CEO of Lithium Africa. "Eleven kilometers from Norrabees, our first holes intersected up to 56 m of logged pegmatite downhole and returned up to 2.21% Li 2 O over 1.0 m. Our project hosts an approximately 50 km trend of lithium-bearing pegmatites similar in thickness to those of Brazil's Lithium Valley, including Sigma Lithium's Xuxa mine (~12-13 m on average), and the results are just starting to come in."

Jackal Water Discovery

The Jackal Water pegmatites (Figure 1) were identified through the Company's in-house targeting method, which combines satellite imagery with machine-learning-assisted analysis of handheld pXRF data, and were confirmed by field mapping. They have no known record of previous exploration or drilling. Eight RC holes (308 m) tested the Jackal Water I and Jackal Water II pegmatites, and all eight intersected pegmatite: 11 m to 24 m downhole at Jackal Water I and 12 m to 56 m downhole at Jackal Water II.

At Jackal Water I, JW1RC26-002 returned 1.0 m at 2.21% Li 2 O from 10 m and 1.0 m at 0.89% Li 2 O from 15 m, with elevated cesium ("Cs") and rubidium ("Rb"). At Jackal Water II, JW2RC26-003 intersected 56 m of pegmatite to 57 m downhole and returned 1.0 m at 1.35% Li 2 O from 45 m, within a 42 m to 47 m zone with elevated Cs and tantalum ("Ta"); the remaining assayed pegmatite returned less than 0.25% Li 2 O. JW1RC26-003 returned no significant intercept, and assays are pending for the other five holes and for parts of JW1RC26-002 and JW2RC26-003 (Table 1, Appendix).

The Company interprets the enrichment in cesium, tantalum, and rubidium as an indication that highly fractionated pegmatites with the potential to host lithium mineralization occur at both the Norrabees cluster and Jackal Water. This interpretation is preliminary and remains to be tested by further drilling and assays. Intervals and logged pegmatite thicknesses are downhole lengths; true widths are not yet known, and logged pegmatite thickness is not a measure of lithium grade. Collar details are in Table 2 (Appendix).

Three follow-up RC holes (189 m) have since been drilled at Jackal Water, with assays pending, and the Company plans further drilling to test the extent of the pegmatites.





Figure 1: The Springbok Project Prospecting Right (1,675 km²), Northern Cape, South Africa, showing the Jackal Water I and II discovery, the Norrabees cluster and five-hectare mining permit, mapped spodumene occurrences, and key infrastructure. Callouts show selected results from this release and a previously reported result from Norrabees I (see news release dated September 30, 2026). Intervals are downhole lengths, and true widths are not yet known (Table 1, Appendix). Inset shows the Springbok Project location.

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District-Scale Exploration Potential and Comparison to Brazil's Lithium Valley

Spodumene-bearing pegmatites at Springbok are 9 m to 30 m wide in outcrop, as described in the Company's technical report dated July 21, 2026, along a trend of approximately 50 km on a single 1,675 km² license (Figure 2). Drilling at Jackal Water intersected up to 56 m of logged pegmatite downhole (true widths are not yet known), which the Company believes further supports the potential for thick lithium-bearing pegmatites across the district. For context, Sigma Lithium Corporation's technical report dated March 31, 2025 on its Grota do Cirilo project in Brazil's Lithium Valley describes pegmatites that average 12 m to 13 m thick at Xuxa and are 30 m to 35 m thick at Barreiro, and Pedrosa-Soares et al. (2025, Economic Geology, v. 120, no. 5) describe the pegmatites mined at Cachoeira since 1992 as decimeters to 30 m thick. This information is from the public sources cited and has not been verified by the Company or its Qualified Person. Outcrop widths and downhole intervals are not true thicknesses and are not on the same basis as the thicknesses reported in Brazil, and the comparison is of pegmatite thickness only, not of strike length, grade, tonnage, or mineralogy. The Springbok Project has no mineral resource estimate, and mineralization in Brazil is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Springbok.





Figure 2: Brazil's Lithium Valley (Minas Gerais) and South Africa's Springbok District (Northern Cape) at the same map scale, showing license areas, mapped spodumene occurrences, and selected pegmatites. Thicknesses shown for Brazil are from Sigma Lithium Corporation's technical report dated March 31, 2025, and Pedrosa-Soares et al. (2025); Springbok outcrop widths are from the Company's technical report dated July 21, 2026, and are not true thicknesses. Information on Brazil is from public sources, has not been verified by the Company or its Qualified Person, and is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at Springbok, which has no mineral resource estimate.

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Drilling Continues Across the Springbok District

Drilling is continuing across the Springbok District to further define the potential of the Springbok Project. In 2026 the Company has drilled 138 holes across 14 pegmatite targets for approximately 4,330 m, including three follow-up holes (189 m) at Jackal Water and holes at Blesberg I (five holes, 105 m), Uranoop (seven holes, 182 m), Frankie (seven holes, 161 m), Kokerboomrand (eight holes, 280 m), and Spodumene Kop (16 holes, approximately 520 m) (Figure 2). Assays are pending, and results will be reported as they are received and validated.

At Norrabees I, diamond hole NB1DD26-006, collared inside the Company's five-hectare mining permit, returned 9.05 m at 1.19% Li 2 O from 1.95 m downhole, including 6.0 m at 1.44% Li 2 O from 4.0 m. Results from all 10 holes received from Norrabees I, V, and VIII, including holes with no significant intercepts, are in Table 1 (Appendix). Intervals are downhole lengths, and true widths are not yet known.

Sampling, Analysis, QA/QC and Data Verification

RC drilling was completed by Van Zyl Drilling using a face-sampling hammer. RC samples were collected over 1 m intervals through a riffle splitter, and a representative chip sample from each interval was retained in chip trays for logging. Diamond core from NB1DD26-005 and NB1DD26-006 was logged and sampled at nominal 1 m intervals adjusted to lithological contacts, and half-core was submitted for analysis. Sampling covered the logged pegmatite and 1 m to 2 m of adjacent host rock on either side of each pegmatite interval. Samples of approximately 2 kg were bagged, ticketed and sent to SGS South Africa (Randfontein) ("SGS"), an independent commercial laboratory accredited by SANAS to ISO/IEC 17025. Lithium was analyzed by sodium peroxide fusion with an ICP-AES finish (GE_ICP90A50) and a multi-element suite including cesium, rubidium and tantalum by sodium peroxide fusion with an ICP-MS finish (GE_IMS90A50).

The Company inserted a certified reference material every 20 samples, a blank every 50 samples, and a field duplicate every 10 samples. All certified reference material lithium results were within three standard deviations of the certified values, and all blanks returned lithium below or at the 10 ppm detection limit. Field duplicates showed acceptable repeatability, other than two core duplicate pairs from the spodumene-bearing interval in NB1DD26-006 and pairs below 200 ppm Li, where relative differences are large close to the detection limit. SGS's internal standards, blanks and repeats were also reviewed. Collar locations were recorded by handheld GPS.

The Qualified Person, Benjamin Gelber, P.Geo., has verified the assay database against the original laboratory certificates and considers the QA/QC results acceptable for the purpose of this release.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release was reviewed, verified and approved by Benjamin Gelber, P.Geo., a consultant of the Company and a practicing Professional Geologist registered with Engineers & Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC, Licence No. 33258), who is a non-independent "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The information on Brazil in this news release is taken from the public sources cited and has not been verified by the Qualified Person, and drill collar locations were recorded by handheld GPS. No other limitations on, or failures of, verification were identified.

About Lithium Africa Corp.

Lithium Africa Corp. is a lithium exploration and development company building a portfolio of hard-rock lithium assets across Africa. The Company holds the Springbok Project in South Africa directly and its exploration interests in West and Southern Africa, including the Adzopé District in Côte d'Ivoire, through a 50/50 joint venture with GFL International Co., Ltd., an affiliate of Ganfeng Lithium. For more information, please visit www.li-africa.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF LITHIUM AFRICA CORP.

Thomas R. Benson, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer & Director

Cautionary Note Regarding Third-Party Public Data and Information

The third-party public data and information contained or incorporated by reference in this news release is based upon information from publicly available sources. Although the Company believes these sources to be generally reliable, such third-party public data and information are subject to interpretation and cannot be verified with complete certainty due to limits on the availability and reliability of raw data, the voluntary nature of the data gathering process and other limitations and uncertainties inherent in any survey. Actual outcomes may vary materially from those contained in such third-party public data and information, and the prospect for material variation can be expected to increase as the length of time from the date of such third-party data and information increases. While the Company believes such third-party public data and information to be generally reliable, the Company has not independently verified any of the data and information from third-party sources referred to or incorporated by reference in this news release and accordingly, the accuracy and completeness of such data is not guaranteed.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to the Company's planned exploration activities, including the drill program at the Springbok Project and the timing of results from the remaining holes, the continuity of mineralization at the Springbok Project, the interpretation of drill results, the interpretation of geochemical results at Jackal Water, planned follow-up drilling at Jackal Water, the comparison of the Springbok District to lithium districts in Brazil, and the potential for the Springbok Project to host multiple mineralized pegmatites. The Company has not completed a mineral resource estimate or any preliminary economic assessment, pre-feasibility or feasibility study at the Springbok Project, and has not made a production decision. There is no certainty that any production will be achieved. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect which, without limiting the generality of the following, include the ability to raise funds through private or public equity financings or at the project level; the timely receipt of assay results; the availability of drilling contractors and equipment; the ability of the Company to complete its planned drilling and exploration at the Springbok Project, as contemplated or at all; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this news release, where applicable. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Appendix: Drill Results and Collar Table

Table 1: Significant Intercepts - Jackal Water and Norrabees I, V, and VIII Drill Holes

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Li2O

(%) Max Li2O

(%) Jackal Water I JW1RC26-001 Assays pending







JW1RC26-002 10.0 11.0 1.0 2.21 2.21 and 15.0 16.0 1.0 0.89 0.89 JW1RC26-003 NSI







JW1RC26-004 Assays pending







Jackal Water II JW2RC26-001 Assays pending







JW2RC26-002 Assays pending







JW2RC26-003 45.0 46.0 1.0 1.35 1.35 JW2RC26-004 Assays pending







Norrabees I NB1DD26-005 NSI







NB1DD26-006 1.95 11.00 9.05 1.19 2.35 including 4.00 10.00 6.00 1.44 2.35 Norrabees V NB5RC26-001 NSI







NB5RC26-002 8.0 13.0 5.0 0.53 0.89 NB5RC26-003 NSI







NB5RC26-004 NSI







Norrabees VIII NB8RC26-001 NSI







NB8RC26-002 NSI







NB8RC26-004 3.0 7.0 4.0 0.66 1.03 including 3.0 4.0 1.0 1.03 1.03 NB8RC26-005 NSI









Notes: Intervals are downhole lengths and have not been corrected for true width. Intercepts are length-weighted averages reported at a 0.4% Li 2 O cut-off with a maximum of 2 m of consecutive internal dilution; each interval starts and ends on a sample at or above the cut-off. "Including" intervals are reported at a 1.0% Li 2 O cut-off with no internal dilution. No top cut has been applied. Max Li 2 O is the highest single-sample assay within each interval. "NSI" denotes no significant intercept. RC intervals are based on 1 m samples; diamond core was sampled at nominal 1 m intervals adjusted to lithological contacts. Li 2 O (%) = Li (ppm) × 2.153 ÷ 10,000. Jackal Water: all eight holes are listed. Partial results: JW1RC26-002 (10 m to 19 m assayed; 4 m to 10 m pending) and JW2RC26-003 (15 m to 56 m assayed; 0 m to 15 m and 56 m to 59 m pending). Norrabees: all Norrabees I, V, and VIII holes with assays received are listed. Where field duplicates were collected, only the original sample is used. NB1DD26-006: the first sample starts at 1.95 m. NB1DD26-005: only the logged pegmatite and adjacent host rock (10.0-19.0 m and 30.0-32.0 m) were sampled. NB8RC26-003 (28 m) did not intersect pegmatite and was not sampled.

Table 2: Drill Collar Details - Drill Holes Reported

Hole ID Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Elev.

(m) Az.

(°) Dip

(°) Depth

(m) Status Jackal Water I JW1RC26-001 782286 6786486 743 210 -45 35 Assays pending JW1RC26-002 782286 6786487 743 210 -60 28 Partly reported JW1RC26-003 782320 6786450 744 232 -45 49 Reported JW1RC26-004 782272 6786485 742 090 -45 28 Assays pending Jackal Water II JW2RC26-001 782266 6786589 747 022 -45 42 Assays pending JW2RC26-002 782266 6786587 747 022 -60 35 Assays pending JW2RC26-003 782430 6786470 749 214 -45 63 Partly reported JW2RC26-004 782298 6786547 746 205 -45 28 Assays pending Norrabees I NB1DD26-005 790460 6794010 648 015 -70 121.9 Reported NB1DD26-006 790484 6794012 634 310 -38 19.65 Reported Norrabees V NB5RC26-001 789171 6793444 658 030 -45 21 Reported NB5RC26-002 789170 6793443 657 030 -60 21 Reported NB5RC26-003 789164 6793465 656 111 -45 14 Reported NB5RC26-004 789190 6793437 655 276 -45 21 Reported Norrabees VIII NB8RC26-001 788818 6793495 664 052 -45 35 Reported NB8RC26-002 788818 6793495 664 050 -60 21 Reported NB8RC26-004 788820 6793509 665 127 -45 21 Reported NB8RC26-005 788810 6793522 664 360 -45 7 Reported

Notes: Coordinates are in WGS 84 / UTM Zone 33S and were located by handheld GPS. Azimuth and dip are collar orientations. Depth is the end-of-hole depth.

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