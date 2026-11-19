AB KN Energies (hereinafter - KNE, the Company) announces the unaudited consolidated financial results of the group of companies (hereinafter - the Group) and the separate financial results of the Company for the nine months ended 30 September 2026.

Key financial indicators for the 1-9 months of 2026:

EUR millions Group Company 1-9 months of 2026 1-9 months of 2025 Change, % 1-9 months of 2026 1-9 months of 2025 Change, % Revenue 82.1 76.7 +7% 78.5 72.8 +8% EBITDA 43.2 40.7 +6% 42.0 38.6 +9% Normalized* EBITDA 39.3 37.2 +6% 38.1 35.1 +8% Net profit (loss) 16.1 13.2 +22% 15.0 11.6 +29% Normalized net profit (loss) 12.9 10.1 +28% 11.8 8.7 +36%

*Normalized financial indicators are calculated by excluding the impact of temporary regulatory differences in regulated LNG activities to improve the comparability of financial performance between reporting periods.





Management comment:

Consistent execution of the Group's strategy, higher terminal activity volumes and continued expansion of international operations contributed to KN Energies' results for the nine months of 2026. Compared with the same period of 2025, Group revenue increased by 7% to EUR 82.1 million, EBITDA grew by 6% to EUR 43.2 million, while net profit increased by 22% to EUR 16.1 million (according to unaudited data).

The Company continues to seek to improve operational efficiency, expand its service portfolio and focus on developing international LNG and New Energies projects. The outlook will continue to be influenced by the geopolitical situation, regional energy product flows and global LNG market conditions. The key operational risks related to infrastructure security, potential operational disruptions, and customer concentration remained unchanged. These risks are managed by strengthening infrastructure protection, ensuring process safety, and diversifying activities.

Regulated LNG Activities

The Klaipeda LNG terminal continued to play an important role in regional energy security and competitiveness. With growing demand for regasification and reloading services, terminal activity volumes increased by 20% to 28.5 TWh, while average terminal utilisation reached 78%, significantly above the European average (49%). Revenue increased to EUR 48.6 million and EBITDA reached EUR 30.3 million. The terminal electrification project reached an important milestone - a 3.88 km subsea power cable was delivered from Finland, which will allow FSRU Independence to use shore power instead of onboard gas-fired generators. The terminal's long-term outlook was further strengthened by the successful allocation of capacities for the 2033-2044 period. New customers - Ukraine's Naftogaz and Finland's Gasum - joined the terminal's long-term users.

Liquid Energy Products Terminals

Results in the segment were supported by the expansion of the terminals' service portfolio. During the reporting period, the first commercial 5 thousand m³ methanol cargo was handled at the Klaipeda terminal using infrastructure adapted for methanol handling. KN Energies also became the first member from the Baltic States of the Federation of European Tank Storage Associations (FETSA). Liquid energy products throughput increased by 4% to 2.8 million tonnes, and revenue grew by 7% to EUR 23.5 million. EBITDA decreased by 3% to EUR 9.5 million, mainly due to higher natural gas, emission allowance and electricity prices. Segment net profit amounted to EUR 4.9 million.

Commercial LNG Activities

Commercial LNG activities were driven by growing demand for LNG distribution station services and continued expansion of international projects. Small-scale LNG distribution station volumes increased by 67% to 0.5 TWh. Commercial LNG revenue grew by 9% to EUR 10.0 million. KNE further strengthened its international operations: in July 2026, a memorandum of understanding was signed with INDEL Petro on cooperation in energy and infrastructure projects in Vietnam. The Company also joined the Baltic Energy Initiative launched by ORLEN, which brings together 14 energy companies and organisations from nine countries.

New Energies

KN Energies continued developing New Energies projects that support long-term energy transition objectives, with a primary focus on the planned Klaipeda CO2 terminal. During the reporting period, the project was recognised as a Project of National Strategic Importance, and the Environmental Protection Agency approved its environmental impact assessment (EIA) programme. The project's front-end engineering design (FEED) was also completed by the date of publication of the financial results. The EIA report is currently being prepared, and its public presentation and consultations with the public are planned to start by the end of the year. The final investment decision (FID) is expected in 2028.

Enclosed:

Unaudited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements of AB KN Energies for 9 months period ended 30 September 2026.

Tomas Tumenas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772