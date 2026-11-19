

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The euro rose to a 3-day high of 176.07 against the yen, nearly a 1-month high of 0.9271 against the Swiss franc and an 8-day high of 0.8367 against the pound, from early lows of 174.72, 0.9245 and 0.9344, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the euro advanced to 2-day highs of 1.1010 and 1.5745 from early lows of 1.0955 and 1.5716, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 179.00 against the yen, 0.93 against the franc, 0.84 against the pound, 1.14 against the greenback and 1.59 against the loonie.



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