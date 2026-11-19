

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has created the EU Sanctions Office and appointed new EU Sanctions Envoy to bring together its expertise on the entire sanctions life-cycle, from policy design to implementation, enforcement, and anti-circumvention, including outreach to and engagement with third countries.



Swedish diplomat Lars Danielsson has been named the International Special Envoy for the Implementation of EU Sanctions. He will take up the position on February 6, when the mandate of the current Envoy, David O'Sullivan, ends.



The focus of the new Office's work will be to support the EU Sanctions Envoy, whose role is key to the EU's efforts to prevent circumvention and work with partner countries. The Envoy engages with third countries to reduce the risk that EU sanctions are bypassed notably through alternative trade routes, financial channels, or procurement networks.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Commission is creating the EU Sanctions Office to strengthen its capacity and ensure the impact of all itssanctions regimes. 'EU sanctions are a central part of our response to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. With each package we are eroding the foundations of Russia's war economy. But to be effective, they must be fully implemented, rigorously enforced and protected against circumvention,' she said in a statement.



This approach will ensure the role of sanctions coordination for the EU Member States and third countries and is relevant for all sanctions regimes, in particular Russia and Belarus but also Iran, North Korea, Syria, and hybrid and organised crime. It will support Member States with faster compliance guidance, data sharing, and economic and technical analysis to ensure harmonized implementation and enforcement of EU sanctions.



As the demands on designing and implementing sanctions evolve, strengthening the Commission's capacities and structures is essential. The scale and complexity of these measures have also shown the need for stronger coordination, closer cooperation with Member States, and deeper engagement with international partners.



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