

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - A Russian spy was arrested for targeting a Silicon Valley Technology and Defense Company that supports the Ukrainian military in the war against Russia.



A federal grand jury has indicted Igor D'iu on charges of conspiring to act as an agent of the Russian government, stalking, and fraud in connection with an alleged scheme to conduct surveillance and gather information about employees of the company.



The company is not named in charging documents, but multiple news outlets reported that the targeted company was defense technology firm Palantir Technologies.



According to the indictment and affidavit supporting the criminal complaint filed by prosecutors, in the summer of 2026, D'iu entered the U.S. illegally via the southern border after traveling through Istanbul and Mexico City,



The Russian agent was recruited by co-conspirators through Telegram, and he also received instructions and funds through the messaging platform.



'D'iu received instructions, equipment, and financial support from co-conspirators communicating with him through Telegram, who told D'iu his work was for 'the Motherland' and directed D'iu to gather information about the company because it was supplying weapons used against Russia in Ukraine,' the Justice Department said in a press release.



D'iu's assignments expanded to include surveillance of company employees and their residences. He followed many of them as they drove back from the company's Palo Alto office toward their residence in an SUV.



D'iu allegedly obtained fraudulent identification documents to conceal his identity. Investigators intercepted two international packages shipped from overseas that contained concealed identification documents, including a falsified California ID card, an altered U.S. passport, and a Social Security card bearing the assumed name of 'Hugo Landry Johns.'



In October, FBI agents arrested D'iu and at his residence in East Palo Alto, and recovered approximately $18,000 in cash, two laptops, two iPhones, two Russian passports, wireless networking equipment, and the fraudulent identification documents.



Following an initial court appearance on November 2, D'iu remains in federal custody ahead of subsequent court proceedings. He is next scheduled to appear in federal court on November 24.



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