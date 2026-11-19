

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment towards the artificial intelligence trade got a boost with Anthropic pricing its IPO at a higher-than-expected level and also increasing the size of the offering. The mega IPO, which is expected to be the largest on record helped ease worries about stretched valuations and expected returns from heavy investments made in AI.



Wall Street Futures have rallied ahead of Anthropic's market debut. European markets are trading in mostly positive territory. Earlier in the day, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The Dollar Index has declined more than a quarter percent. Bond yields mostly hardened as markets digested the minutes of the recent FOMC which showed policy makers concerned about inflation and gearing up to more rate hikes.



Both the crude oil price benchmarks are trading below the flatline. Gold has slipped more than a quarter percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 50,572.60, up 0.75% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,416.20, up 1.27% Germany's DAX at 25,835.09, up 0.30% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,523.91, down 0.26% France's CAC 40 at 8,170.44, up 0.29% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,194.15, up 0.65% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 59,542.00, up 0.88% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,730.40, down 1.04% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,577.62, down 0.28% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,841.62, down 1.95% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,137.89, up 1.39%



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 103.60, down 0.26% EUR/USD at 1.1006, up 0.29% GBP/USD at 1.3169, up 0.16% USD/JPY at 159.92, up 0.35% USD/CHF at 0.8421, down 0.15% AUD/USD at 0.6711, down 0.10%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 5.087%, up 0.43% Germany at 3.3789%, up 0.06% France at 4.878%, up 0.12% U.K. at 5.3033%, up 0.25% Japan at 2.831%, down 1.15%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $91.74, down 0.23% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $82.13, down 0.22% Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,729.95, down 0.32% Silver Futures (Dec) at $45.08, up 0.05%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $63,932.80, down 0.65% Ethereum at $1,804.22, up 0.36% BNB at $589.98, up 0.34% XRP at $0.9841, down 1.50% Solana at $74.47, up 0.13%



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