Strengthens scientific, regulatory, and government partnership capabilities Dr. Balboni will advise on Valion Bio's scientific strategy to advance medical countermeasures and pursue government and industry partnerships

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Valion Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIO) ("Valion" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing biologics that activate innate immune pathways for cytoprotection and immune modulation, today announced that Armand Balboni, JD, MD, PhD, has become an Advisor on Valion's scientific strategy and medical countermeasure development efforts, with a focus on advancing Entolimod and pursuing government and strategic partnerships.

The advisory role brings together scientific, regulatory, and military medical expertise as Valion Bio prepares for a key development milestone for Entolimod, it's lead medical countermeasure candidate. Entolimod is currently advancing through a therapeutic efficacy study evaluating survival and gastrointestinal recovery following radiation exposure.

"Armand's experience spans several of the capabilities central to advancing Entolimod: drug development, regulatory execution, military medical requirements and procurement, and strategic partnerships," said Dean Zikria, Valion's Interim Chief Executive Officer. "His mandate is to lead our scientific strategy and pursue government and industry partnerships to advance Entolimod toward its next development milestones."

"After a career spent on both the government and industry sides of medical countermeasure development, I was selective about where to go next," said Dr. Balboni. "Valion stood out: a candidate with Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations, fully funded safety and therapeutic efficacy studies, and a clear regulatory pathway under the FDA's Animal Rule. That combination is rare, and I am excited to help Dean and the team advance Entolimod."

Dr. Balboni brings extensive experience spanning biotechnology, clinical drug development, military medicine, regulatory affairs, and strategic partnerships. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Appili Therapeutics Inc., where he led corporate strategy, clinical development, and regulatory activities, including oversight of a 1,500-patient Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating an antiviral treatment for COVID-19.

During his distinguished military career, including 24 years of service, Dr. Balboni held senior leadership positions across the U.S. Army, including Deputy Director of the Office of Regulated Activities (ORA), where he helped oversee Food and Drug Administration ("FDA")-regulated clinical trials involving drugs, biologics, and medical devices. His responsibilities included regulatory submissions, emergency use authorization activities, agency interactions, and the evaluation and procurement of medical technologies supporting military requirements.

Dr. Balboni also completed a Department of Defense fellowship at the FDA, serving in the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research and the Office of Counterterrorism and Emerging Threats. Previously, at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID), he directed technology transfer and strategic collaborations with universities, government agencies, and biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

His experience also includes serving as principal investigator on a federally funded vaccine development program targeting pneumonic tularemia, as well as academic leadership and teaching positions at the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Military Academy at West Point, and other institutions. He completed doctoral studies at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and earned his law degree from Brooklyn Law School.

About Valion Bio, Inc.

Valion Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIO) is developing biologics that activate innate immune pathways for cytoprotection and modulate immune responses in conditions driven by radiation, disease and immune dysregulation.

The Company's lead candidate, Entolimod, is being developed as a potential medical countermeasure for Acute Radiation Syndrome ("ARS") and has been evaluated in animal models under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") Animal Rule, which allows the Agency to approve new drugs and biological products based on animal efficacy studies when human clinical trials are not ethical or feasible, such as in the case of acute radiation exposure. Entolimod is a novel Toll-like Receptor 5 agonist designed to activate NF-?B signaling pathways associated with cellular protection, tissue recovery and immune response. The product candidate has received Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. Valion holds an exclusive, worldwide license from Statera Biopharma to develop and commercialize Entolimod for ARS, radiation-induced neutropenia, and other indications.

Valion is also advancing Entolasta, a next-generation TLR5 agonist designed for potential use in broader therapeutic applications, including oncology supportive care. The Company's pipeline includes potential programs in neutropenia and immune dysfunction.

Valion's wholly owned subsidiary, Velocity Bioworks, is a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization with mammalian and microbial capabilities, focused on increasing manufacturing control, reducing costs, accelerating development timelines, and strengthening domestic supply-chain security.

For more information, visit www.valionbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Valion's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements regarding: the timing and success of preclinical and clinical trials and study results, including the AFRRI/NIAID studies described herein; the development and regulatory advancement of Entolimod under the FDA Animal Rule; the timing and outcome of regulatory or government interactions; the initiation, design, timing and outcome of investigator-sponsored studies in neutropenia; the development and potential applications of Entolasta; the ability of the Company to expand the TLR5 platform into oncology supportive care or other indications; and the Company's ability to obtain additional capital and the continued listing of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Valion's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Valion's filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, under the heading "Risk Factors" as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Valion undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

Investor and Media Contact

Stephen Kilmer

(646) 274-3580

stephen.kilmer@valionbio.com

SOURCE: Valion Bio, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/valion-bio-welcomes-former-u.s.-army-regulatory-leader-and-biotech-ce-1253964