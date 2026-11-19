

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday, as European stocks edged higher after three days of losses. Technology stocks were rising after Anthropic raised $81.3 billion in the largest stock-market debut on record.



Anthropic's IPO raised $81.31 billion, surpassing SpaceX's reported $75 billion offering and pushing the company's valuation beyond its earlier target of $1.4 trillion.



Investors also seek cues from weekly jobless claims data due later in the day as well as earnings from Walmart and Gap.



The minutes of the Fed's October policy meeting showed nearly all officials had agreed they would likely have to raise interest rates 'in the months ahead'.



Two officials said a rate increase exceeding 25 basis points could warrant consideration in December if inflation continues to run hotter than expected.



On Thursday, however, attention will be on Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, who will participate in a financial literacy conference in Brussels and may offer more details regarding the monetary policy of the central bank.



In economic news, data from the European Central Bank showed that the euro area current account surplus remained unchanged in September. The current account logged a surplus of EUR 12 billion in September, broadly unchanged from the previous month.



The surplus on goods trade fell to EUR 14 billion from EUR 21 billion. Meanwhile, the services surplus rose to EUR 16 billion from EUR 13 billion.



Data from Eurostat showed that Eurozone construction output grew marginally in September after falling for four straight months. Construction output rose 0.1 percent from August, when production dropped 0.5 percent. This was the first growth in five months.



In the European trading today, the euro rose to a 3-day high of 176.07 against the yen, nearly a 1-month high of 0.9271 against the Swiss franc and an 8-day high of 0.8367 against the pound, from early lows of 174.72, 0.9245 and 0.9344, respectively. If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 179.00 against the yen, 0.93 against the franc and 0.84 against the pound.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the euro advanced to 2-day highs of 1.1010 and 1.5745 from early lows of 1.0955 and 1.5716, respectively. On the upside, 1.14 against the greenback and 1.59 against the loonie are seen as the next resistance levels for the euro.



Looking ahead, Canada PPI for October, raw materials prices for October, U.S. weekly jobless claims data, U.S. Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for November, U.S. Conference Board's leading index for October and U.S. Kansas Fed composite index for November are slated for release in the New York session.



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