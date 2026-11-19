

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection has released its annual holiday advisory to help consumers protect themselves from the seasonal surge in cyber-enabled scams and online fraud.



In a press release issued on Wednesday, OCCIP cautioned that as frauds and scams continue to proliferate, including through the use of super intelligence, it is important to remember that anyone can be a victim of fraud.



Treasury urged consumers to stay vigilant, be proactive, and respond quickly if they believe they are being targeted this holiday season. It also advised consumers to share their stories and experiences with their community to help teach others how to stay safe from scams.



'As cybercriminals increasingly leverage super intelligence to carry out more sophisticated and convincing scams, it is more important than ever for Americans to remain vigilant this holiday season,' said Cory Wilson, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Cyber Security and Critical Infrastructure Protection. 'Cybercriminals are exploiting SI to impersonate trusted individuals, businesses, and even loved ones, putting Americans and their hard-earned money at risk. Treasury remains committed to strengthening consumer resilience against cyber-enabled fraud through education, awareness, and actionable guidance. We encourage all Americans to take a moment to verify suspicious requests, recognize the warning signs of fraud, and report all suspected scams to the appropriate authorities.'



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