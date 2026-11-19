Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - NEW AURORA METALS CORP. (CSE: NAME) ("New Aurora" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its first phase exploration program on the Urban Barry Property, consisting of a ground induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey.

The 2026 IP survey comprised 21 line-km of surveying at an estimated cost of $210,000. The program was intended to extend and complete coverage from the 2025 IP survey and establish continuity with the 2021 IP survey on the property.

The survey focused on further defining six conductors previously identified through a 2016 VLF-EM survey at the Urban Barry Property. The Company believes that the results of the IP survey may assist in refining and prioritizing exploration targets for future drill testing on the property.

The Company is evaluating the results of the survey and will use the information obtained to determine the next phase of its exploration activities.

Qualified Person

Francis R. Newton, P. Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Newton is independent of the Company.

About New Aurora Metals Corp.

The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of its Urban Barry Property, which is situated in Belmont Township, on Category III land in the Eeyou-IstcheeBaie-James territory of the Nord du Québec region, 220 km northeast of the largest regional city, Vald'Or, 100 km west of the small town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon and 80 km south of the small town of Chapais, consisting of 20 map designated claims.

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This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements", including statements respecting the services to be provided by the Company. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

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