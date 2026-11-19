Oliver Wyman, a global leader in management consulting and a Marsh business (NYSE:MRSH), today announced an agreement to acquire Synpulse, a global technology consulting and AI platform company serving banks, insurers, wealth managers and other financial services organizations. Terms of the deal, expected to close in early 2027, were not disclosed.

Banks, insurers and asset managers face significant changes driven by advances in technology, data and AI, as well as evolving business models. As these changes accelerate, clients are looking for partners who can help them navigate every stage of transformation, from strategy to technology implementation and execution. Oliver Wyman and Synpulse have already been working together with combined teams on multiple end-to-end transformations for our clients. The acquisition will enable the two businesses to continue to work closely together, combining complementary capabilities and teams to service clients across strategy, technology and implementation.

Synpulse brings technology experience that helps financial institutions modernize legacy systems, improve operations and respond to changing client needs. Through responsible AI strategy and digital ecosystem transformation, Synpulse helps clients bring new products to market faster, simplify operations, and deliver more personalized customer experiences.

"Our clients don't separate strategy from technology and execution-they need great ideas to deliver real change," said Ted Moynihan, President and CEO of Oliver Wyman and Marsh Management Consulting. "Synpulse brings exceptional technology consulting and AI engineering capabilities, deep financial services expertise and a track record of delivering complex enterprise change. Together, we will deliver a winning combination of talent and technology to help clients achieve their biggest ambitions."

"Since our founding in 1996, Synpulse has built a strong position as a trusted partner to financial institutions in their digital transformations," said Konrad Niggli, Co-CEO of Synpulse. "Working alongside Oliver Wyman will enable us to support our clients across the entire digital and AI transformation journey, from strategy through implementation and execution. It gives us greater scale to deepen the value we bring to our clients."

"Bringing our teams together creates opportunities to expand our reach across markets, take on larger and more complex transformation projects, and accelerate our growth across regions. It also strengthens our ability to invest in AI and technology, further enhancing the capabilities we bring to our clients," said Yves Roesti, Co-CEO of Synpulse.

Upon closing, Synpulse's approximately 1,200 employees will continue to operate from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman is a business of Marsh (NYSE: MRSH), a global leader in risk, reinsurance and capital, people and investments, and management consulting, advising clients in 130 countries. With annual revenue of $27 billion and more than 95,000 colleagues, Marsh helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective. For more information, visit oliverwyman.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

About Synpulse

Synpulse is a global consulting and technology company specializing in financial services. Its teams work with banks, insurers, wealth managers and other financial institutions across strategy, design, technology implementation and operations. Combining financial services expertise with technology, Synpulse works with its technology division Synpulse8 and a network of more than 100 ecosystem partners to support clients from strategy through implementation. Around 1,200 Synpulse professionals work across more than 20 locations worldwide. For more information visit synpulse.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

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Danielle Arceneaux

+1 929 215 8732

Danielle.Arceneaux@oliverwyman.com