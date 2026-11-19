HONG KONG, Nov 19, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited ("Lukfook" / the "Group") (Stock Code: 0590) is pleased to announce the grand opening of four new 'Lukfook Jewellery' shops and one new '3DG Jewellery' shop in Sydney, Australia, on 13 and 14 November. The opening of these five shops further advances the roll out of its multi-brand strategy and showcases the diverse appeal of its brands to Australian consumers. Notably, famous actress Ms. Alice Chan was invited as the officiating guest at the new Westfield Sydney shop, to unveil the new shop.Mr. Wong Wai Sheung, Chairman and CEO of Lukfook Group, said, "Lukfook Group has always been optimistic about the immense growth potential of other markets and has continuously increased resource allocation in recent years. Since first entering Australia in 2013, the Group has dedicated 13 years to cultivating the market and has now expanded to 12 shops across key cities including Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to expand in Australia and other markets, striving to realise our corporate vision of 'Brand of Hong Kong, Sparkling the World'."Australia offers a multicultural market and strong consumer purchasing power, giving the Group full confidence in the growth prospects of both the country and the broader Oceania region. Opening these five shops simultaneously strengthens the Group's international retail network, deepens ties with local customers, and elevates brand influence. Looking ahead, the Group will leverage the synergies of its multi-brand to deliver high-quality, diverse jewellery to a wide range of consumers.New Shops Address:Lukfook Jewellery- Westfield Sydney:Located on Level 2, Westfield Sydney, Cnr Pitt Street Mall and Market Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia- Westfield Hurstville:Located on Level 2, Westfield Hurstville, 3 Cross Street, Hurstville, Sydney, NSW, 2220, Australia- Westfield Hornsby:Located on Level 2, Westfield Hornsby, 236 Pacific Highway, Hornsby, Sydney, NSW 2077, Australia- Westfield Burwood:Located on Level 2, Westfield Burwood 100 Burwood Road, Burwood, Sydney, NSW 2134, Australia3DG Jewellery- Westfield Sydney:Located on Level 2, Westfield Sydney, Cnr Pitt Street Mall and Market Street, Sydney, NSW 2000, AustraliaRibbon-cutting ceremony at the 'Lukfook Jewellery' Westfield Sydney shopRibbon-cutting ceremony at the 'Lukfook Jewellery' Westfield Hurstville shopRibbon-cutting ceremony at the 'Lukfook Jewellery' Westfield Hornsby shopRibbon-cutting ceremony at the 'Lukfook Jewellery' Westfield Burwood shopRibbon-cutting ceremony at the '3DG Jewellery' Westfield Sydney shopAbout Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (Stock Code: 0590)The Group, founded by a group of experienced jewellery specialists, is one of the leading jewellery retailers in Hong Kong, China and Chinese Mainland. With the first Lukfook Jewellery shop established in North Point, Hong Kong in 1991, it has always been upholding the service motto of 'Exquisite Craftsmanship, Quality Services and Customer Orientation'. In May 1997, the Group was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. We principally engage in the sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing and retailing of a variety of gold and platinum jewellery and gem-set jewellery products. Through multi-brand strategy to cater to the needs of different customers, the Group's brands, including Lukfook Jewellery, 3DG Jewellery, Heirloom Fortune, Lukfook Joaillerie, Goldstyle, and Love LUKFOOK JEWELLERY, currently have a total of around 2,800 points of sale in 16 countries and regions, crafting the finest jewellery and providing quality services for customers. The Group will continue to identify new business opportunities in the international market and actively pursue further development in China and other markets in response to its corporate vision, 'Brand of Hong Kong, Sparkling the World'.For more information, please visit the official website of Lukfook Group at www.lukfook.com.Media Enquiries:Lukfook Group Corporate Communications DepartmentTel: (852) 2783 2441 Fax: (852) 3009 7509 Email: corporate@lukfook.comStrategic Financial Relations LimitedMandy Go / Vivienne Leung / Jasmine LuTel: (852) 2864 4812 / 2864 4862 / 2864 4859Fax: (852) 2527 1196Email: mandy.go@sprg.com.hk / vivienne.leung@sprg.com.hk / jasmine.lu@sprg.com.hkSource: Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.