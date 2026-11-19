

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ride-hailing and delivery company Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) announced on Thursday that it has partnered with AutoParts.com to launch an auto parts category on Uber Eats.



The company said customers across the United States will be able to shop inventory from nearly 7,000 participating locations through AutoParts.com's marketplace and fulfillment network for on-demand or scheduled delivery.



Uber said the partnership expands the range of products available through Uber Eats and adds automotive parts to its retail marketplace.



AutoParts.com connects inventory from distributors, independent suppliers and retail locations across the country, the companies said.



Shares of Uber rose 0.89% to $69.38 in premarket trading after ending Wednesday's session down 0.07%.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News