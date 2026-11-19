

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly edged slightly higher in the week ended November 14th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The report said initial jobless claims inched up to 203,000, an increase of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 202,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to slip to 198,000 from the 200,000 originally reported for the previous week.



The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also crept up to 197,750, an increase of 2,000 from the previous week's revised average of 195,750.



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