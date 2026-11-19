

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia released a report on Thursday showing regional manufacturing was less widespread in the month of November but continued to expand overall.



The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity plunged to 6.3 in November after tumbling to 20.9 in October.



While a positive reading still indicates growth, economists had expected the index to show a much more modest decrease to 17.0.



Looking ahead, the Philly Fed said the diffusion index for future general activity crept up to 33.6 in November from 33.0 in October.



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