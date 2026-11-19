Lily for Sales gives every sales opportunity a persistent Room where AI agents and sales teams work deals together, with Microsoft Dynamics 365 as its system of record and NVIDIA Openshell as the secure runtime for every agent.





NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / InstaLILY , the company building AI teammates for the physical goods economy, today announced Lily for Sales, which brings agent-first selling to Microsoft Dynamics 365. Teams of specialist AI agents work alongside sellers to close more deals. InstaLILY is introducing Lily for Sales to customers at Microsoft Ignite 2026, taking place in San Francisco from November 17th to 20th.

Lily for Sales is built for enterprises with complex B2B sales, such as distributors, manufacturers and industrial suppliers, where every deal depends on contract pricing, product data, inventory and business rules spread across several systems.

In most CRMs, sellers spend their time gathering information across systems, updating records and chasing approvals, and the context behind each deal stays in fragmented inboxes and individual memory.

"Complex deals are worked by teams, not individuals. Lily for Sales gives every deal a Room where specialist agents work alongside sellers, inside the Microsoft systems our customers already run," said Amit Shah, Founder and CEO of InstaLILY. "Enterprises want to own their stack and what they learn. With Dynamics 365 as the record, the knowledge behind every deal stays with the company."

Multiple agents work in each Room. A Lily Room is a shared channel for one sales opportunity, where sellers and AI agents work the deal together. It keeps one history of the work and decisions from first contact to close. Lily leads the work, and specialist agents handle each part of it. On a quote, the Account Agent checks contract terms and customer requirements, the Product Agent matches parts and products, the Pricing Agent applies contract pricing, and the Skeptic tests the plan before it reaches the seller. Agents hand work to each other, sellers can assign work to any agent, and nothing goes to the customer or into Dynamics 365 until the owner approves it.

Lily for Sales is built on the Microsoft tools that sales teams and IT departments already use. Microsoft Dynamics 365 remains as the system of record, and the platform runs on Microsoft Azure.

Each agent's actions run in a controlled environment that limits which files, systems and networks it can reach and logs every decision. InstaLILY is integrating NVIDIA OpenShell, an open-source runtime for securing AI agents, to provide this control.

Lily for Sales on Microsoft Dynamics 365 is available now to enterprise customers through early access.

ABOUT INSTALILY:

InstaLILY builds AI agents that learn how a business produces its results and do the work of sales, operations, service, and AI oversight inside the systems that distributors, manufacturers, logistics providers, healthcare providers, and field service companies already run. Founded by Amit Shah and Sumantro Das, InstaLILY has raised nearly $100 million from Energize Capital, Insight Partners, and Home Depot Ventures. Headquartered in New York, with offices in San Francisco, London, and Toronto. Learn more at www.instalily.ai .

MEDIA CONTACT: Lauren Gill, MAG PR at E: lauren@mooringadvisorygroup.com

SOURCE: InstaLILY

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/instalily-launches-lily-for-sales-on-microsoft-dynamics-365-where-1254153