SHENZHEN, Nov 19, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - China Medical System Holdings Limited ('CMS' or the 'Group', 867.HK/8A8.SG) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Dermavon Holdings Limited ('Dermavon', an innovative pharmaceutical company specialized in skin health which is applying for a separate listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited), has enrolled the first patient in the China Phase III clinical trial of its innovative oral JAK1 inhibitor Povorcitinib Phosphate Tablets ('povorcitinib' or the 'Product') for the treatment of vitiligo on 19 November 2026.The trial is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical study evaluating the efficacy and safety of povorcitinib in Chinese adult patients with non-segmental vitiligo. Led by Professor Li Chunying of the First Affiliated Hospital of Air Force Medical University, the study is planned to be conducted at approximately 44 clinical research centers across China and is expected to enroll approximately 174 patients with non-segmental vitiligo.The Product has previously completed a series of clinical trials related to pharmacokinetics and bioequivalence in healthy participants in China, and has been included in the list of Breakthrough Therapeutic Drugs by the Center for Drug Evaluation of the National Medical Products Administration of the People's Republic of China ('NMPA'). This certification has the potential to accelerate its development and review process. The enrollment of the first patient in this China Phase III clinical trial marks a pivotal stage in the Product's clinical development in China and lays a foundation for further evaluating its efficacy and safety in Chinese patients with vitiligo.Addressing Unmet Clinical Needs in Vitiligo with Novel and Differentiated Treatment OptionsVitiligo is a chronic autoimmune disease characterized by depigmentation of the skin. It is estimated that there are approximately 10.3 million vitiligo patients in China and non-segmental vitiligo patients account for approximately 8.2 million[1]. Currently, treatment options are limited for vitiligo patients who require systemic therapy, and their clinical treatment needs remain inadequately met.Overactivity of certain proinflammatory cytokines that signal through the JAK-STAT pathway, is believed to drive inflammation and contribute to the pathogenesis and progression of vitiligo. Incyte has announced that Phase III clinical studies outside China of the oral JAK1 inhibitor Povorcitinib Phosphate Tablets in adults with non-segmental vitiligo have met the primary endpoints[2]. If approved in China, the Product has the potential to provide a new oral treatment option for patients with non-segmental vitiligo and, together with Dermavon's commercialized innovative drug Lumirix' (ruxolitinib phosphate cream), provide vitiligo patients with comprehensive and diversified treatment options, from precise topical intervention to systemic treatment.Focusing on major skin diseases such as vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and psoriasis, Dermavon has developed an innovative product portfolio covering different disease stages and clinical needs. The enrollment of the first patient in the Phase III clinical trial of povorcitinib in China represents another important milestone in Dermavon's advancement of local clinical development for global innovative drugs. Going forward, Dermavon will continue to leverage its strong global R&D partnerships and clinical development capabilities in China to accelerate the translation of innovation into clinical application and bring more professional and differentiated treatment options to patients with skin diseases in China.More Information About Povorcitinib Phosphate TabletsPovorcitinib is a selective oral small-molecule JAK1 inhibitor, with compound and use patents in certain countries/regions in the Territory. In addition to vitiligo, the Product has also demonstrated development potential in other indications. Incyte is conducting Phase III clinical trials of povorcitinib for the treatment of prurigo nodularis (PN) in several countries outside China, and has obtained European Commission approval for hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). Dermavon may also consider initiating clinical development of the Product in China for the treatment of additional skin-related diseases.A subsidiary of Dermavon entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement (the 'License Agreement') for povorcitinib on 31 March 2024 with Incyte, obtaining an exclusive license to research, develop, register and commercialize the Product in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Macao Special Administrative Region, Taiwan Region and eleven Southeast Asian countries (the 'Territory') and a non-exclusive license to manufacture the Product in the Territory. The subsidiary of Dermavon has sublicensed the relevant rights of povorcitinib in the Territory other than Mainland China to China Medical System Holdings Limited (excluding Dermavon and its subsidiaries).About CMSCMS is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on the identification, building, and full lifecycle management of differentiated specialty pharmaceuticals. With a dual-engine approach of in-house R&D and collaborative R&D, and leveraging its core capability to build markets and brands from the ground up, the Group enables each medicine to fully realize both its clinical value and commercial value.CMS has established an end-to-end capability loop across the full product lifecycle-precisely identifying quality innovation targets, matching them with optimal development pathways, and efficiently advancing clinical development and registration; developing medical strategies aligned with clinical needs, and driving scaled clinical adoption through a professional academic promotion system and network.CMS focuses on advantaged specialties including cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic, central nervous system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, and skin health. Through professional academic promotion and academic resources across multiple disease areas, CMS has built sustainable scale advantages in specialties, with its skin health business becoming a leading player in its segment. Meanwhile, CMS continues to strengthen its international replication capabilities, validating the transferability of its business model in emerging markets such as Southeast Asia and the Middle East, and injecting long-term momentum for the Group's high-quality, sustainable development.Reference1.China Insights Consultancy (CIC) report2.Public information on the Incyte official website: https://investor.incyte.com/news-releases/news-release-details/incyte-reports-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-and-providesCMS Disclaimer and Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release is not intended to promote any products to you and is not for advertising purposes. This press release does not recommend any drugs, medical devices and/or indications. If you want to know more about the diagnosis and treatment of specific diseases, please follow the opinions or guidance of your doctor or other medical and health professionals. Any treatment-related decisions made by healthcare professionals should be based on the patient's specific circumstances and in accordance with the drug package insert.This press release which has been prepared by CMS does not constitute any offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, and shall not form the basis for or be relied on in connection with any contract or binding commitment whatsoever. This press release has been prepared by CMS based on information and data which it considers reliable, but CMS makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, whatsoever, and no reliance shall be placed on, the truth, accuracy, completeness, fairness and reasonableness of the contents of this press release. Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain statements regarding the Group's market opportunity and business prospects that are individually and collectively forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Any forward-looking statements and projections made by third parties included in this press release are not adopted by the Group and the Company is not responsible for such third-party statements and projections.Media ContactBrand: China Medical System Holdings Ltd.Contact: CMS Investor RelationsEmail: ir@cms.net.cnWebsite: https://web.cms.net.cn/en/home/Source: China Medical System Holdings LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.