

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Russia is failing on the battlefield, according to a statement by UK at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.



In October it suffered more than 54,000 casualties, the highest monthly total of the four-year-old war, UK's Counselor for Politico-Military Affairs, Arron Newble said at OSCE meeting in Vienna. Between August and October, Russia made its smallest territorial gains since 2023. At this rate, Russia will take less than half of one per cent of Ukraine this year, at the cost of more than 470,000 casualties. It has not taken a single strategically important town or city in 2026, Newble told the meeting.



Unable to win on the front line, Russia is expanding its strikes. In October it fired a record 4,000 jet drones and around 150 ballistic missiles into Ukraine, hitting mainly civilian energy infrastructure. On the night of 2 to 3 November, it launched its largest attack on Ukraine's energy system this year. This forced three thermal power plants offline and left hundreds of thousands in Kyiv without running water for up to 24 hours. That same day, glide bombs struck a humanitarian aid distribution center in Komyshuvakha, killing more than 50 civilians.



Russia's Ministry of Defense has warned that Ukrainians will 'freeze' this winter. The Kremlin has described Ukraine's civilian energy system as its 'Achilles heel'.



Newble alleged that in the absence of success on the battlefield, Russia is trying to improve its negotiating position through fear. Threatening the civilian population with freezing must never be used as a negotiation tactic, he said.



The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants alleging senior Russian commanders have directed attacks at civilian objects through strikes on Ukraine's electricity infrastructure; a war crime.



Ukraine has agreed to a full, immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and to a full energy ceasefire. Russia has refused both.



Ukraine is exercising its inherent right of self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. It is exercising that right when That is why



The United Kingdom, as co-chair of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, urged partners to provide the air defense Ukraine needs this winter to protect its cities and power grid from near daily Russian attacks.



Newble condemned Russia's strikes on Ukraine's civilian energy system and on Black Sea shipping.



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