

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bitcoin which dominates 58.9 percent of the overall crypto market is trading less than half percent above the flatline even as Wall Street surged ahead, cheering Anthropic's mega IPO. The maker of the Claude AI chatbot is expected to make its market debut around 10 am E.T. on Thursday. Bitcoin is currently trading 0.4 percent above the flatline while most of the major cryptocurrencies ranked within the top 10 are trading with strong overnight gains.



Buoyed by the enthusiasm surrounding Anthropic's IPO, Wall Street has rallied. The Dow Jones is currently trading 0.48 percent higher at 50,438.78. The S&P 500 is trading 1.1 percent higher at 7,403.36. The Nasdaq Composite is trading 1.7 percent higher at 24,853.16.



Minutes of the latest FOMC released on Wednesday highlighted rate hike expectations from the Federal Reserve. FOMC members acknowledging the need for further tightening of monetary policy to achieve the Fed's inflation target has added a dimension of caution in the crypto markets. While expectations of a half percent Fed rate hike in December have increased to 9.3 percent from 6.5 percent a day earlier, the probability of a quarter percent rate hike has dropped to 90.7 percent from 93.5 percent a day earlier.



The dollar's retreat after Wednesday's rally, supported crypto market sentiment. The six-currency Dollar Index which measures the Dollar's strength against a basket of 6 currencies is currently trading at 103.67, slipping 0.19 percent overnight.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently at $2.18 trillion.



Aggregate liquidations during the 24-hour period stood at $363 million versus $366 million a day earlier. Liquidation of long positions increased to $253 million from $243 million a day earlier. Liquidation of short positions decreased to $110 million from $123 million a day earlier.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is currently trading 0.42 percent higher on an overnight basis at $63,877.10. Bitcoin is saddled with losses of 11.5 percent in the past week. Bitcoin traded between $62,399.50 and $64,058.0 during the past 24 hours.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows increasing to $307 million on Wednesday from $240 million on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net outflows of $149 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 14th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com. The leading cryptocurrency is positioned between 13th ranked Tesla and 15th ranked Eli Lilly.



Ethereum (ETH) has rallied 1.9 percent overnight to $1,808.81. The leading alternate coin has lost 9.5 percent in the past week.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows increasing to $40 million on Wednesday from $29 million on Tuesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net outflows of $17 million.



Ethereum has jumped 1 notch to the 84th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB), the native coin of the BNB Chain ecosystem has gained 0.89 percent to $592.50. Weekly losses amount to 9.35 percent.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency also added 0.95 percent overnight. Weekly losses however amount to 3.3 percent. XRP is currently trading at $0.9948.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) rallied 1.8 percent overnight to $75.38. SOL has however slipped 7.2 percent in the past week. U.S.-listed Solana Spot ETF products witnessed nil inflows on Wednesday as well as Tuesday.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 0.75 percent higher at $0.3124.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) gained 2.5 percent on an overnight basis to $69.00. U.S.-listed Hyperliquid Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows steady at $2 million on Wednesday as well as Tuesday.



10th ranked Zcash (ZEC) added 1.8 percent overnight and the cryptocurrency is currently trading at $948.45. U.S.-listed Zcash Spot ETF products witnessed net outflows of $2 million on Wednesday versus nil flows on Tuesday.



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