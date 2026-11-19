State Street Joins Equilend's 1Source Community, Additional Counterparties to Follow

State Street joins Equilend's growing 1Source community to help modernize securities finance transaction data.

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equilend , the global financial technology, data and analytics company for the securities finance industry, today announced that State Street Corporation ("State Street") (NYSE: STT) has signed on to join Equilend 1Source, the distributed ledger technology (DLT) platform built to create a single, golden source of truth for securities finance transactions.

1Source is expected to transform global securities finance workflows by establishing a single, golden source of truth for securities lending and financing transactions. The DLT-based platform was developed by Equilend with input and collaboration from a group of leading market participants to remove downstream reconciliations, increase operational efficiency, and reduce trade breaks in securities finance.

"State Street's decision to join 1Source is another strong vote of confidence in our mission to modernize post-trade infrastructure for the securities finance industry," said Rich Grossi , CEO of Equilend. "Their participation reinforces the scale and network effect that make 1Source more valuable with every new counterparty that joins."

According to third-party estimates, Equilend's 1Source has the potential to save industry participants hundreds of millions of dollars through greater operational efficiency, optimized costs and resources, and improved profitability.

"Modernizing how transaction data is managed is an important priority for the securities finance industry," said Taryn Siglain, Head of Execution, Financing, and Clearing at State Street. "Our participation in 1Source reflects our support for industry collaboration and efforts to improve data quality, operational efficiency, and resiliency across the securities finance ecosystem."

State Street joins Goldman Sachs, BNY, and National Bank of Canada, among other institutions already executing live trades on 1Source, as the platform's community continues to grow.

"We're pleased to welcome State Street to 1Source, alongside the growing pipeline of institutions preparing to come on board," said Nick Delikaris, Chief Product Officer at Equilend. "Each new participant brings us closer to a single, shared source of truth that will define the future of securities finance operations."

About Equilend

Equilend is a global financial technology firm offering Trading, Workflow Automation, Data & Insights, and Digital Solutions for the securities finance industry. With offices in North America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, Equilend operates across various jurisdictions worldwide, adhering to the highest regulatory standards.

The company is committed to excellence and innovation, with more than $55 trillion in notional transactions on its platform. Equilend is Great Place to Work Certified in the U.S., UK, Ireland, and India.

For more information, please visit www.equilend.com

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $59.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $6.3 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2026, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 51,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com .

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2026 includes approximately $172 billion of assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.

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