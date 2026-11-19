

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Conference Board on Thursday showed an unexpected decrease by its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators in the month of October.



The Conference Board said its leading economic index fell by 0.3 percent in October after coming in unchanged in September. Economists had expected the index to remain unchanged for the second straight month.



'The US LEI's decline in October was mostly fueled by fewer building permits,' said Justyna Zabinska-La Monica, Senior Manager, Business Cycle Indicators, at The Conference Board. 'Building permits data were at the weakest level since May 2020, during the pandemic.'



'Beyond building permits, consumer expectations for business conditions, average hours worked in manufacturing, and manufacturers' new orders for nondefense capital goods were also negative contributors,' she added. 'Weakness in these components more than offset gains in others.'



Despite the monthly decrease, the leading economic index inched up by 0.1 percent between April and October 2026, a slight reversal from the 0.6 percent decline over the six months from October 2025 to April 2026.



The report also said the coincident economic index was unchanged in October after ticking up by 0.1 percent in September, while the lagging economic index was unchanged in October after climbing by 0.7 percent in September.



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