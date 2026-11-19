Guelph, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Zentek Ltd. (TSXV: ZEN) (OTCQX: ZTEKF) ("Zentek" or the "Company") reminds shareholders and the market that its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") will be held on Thursday, November 26, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) at the Company's offices at 1123 York Road, Guelph, Ontario.

Rick Allen, Chief of Constance Lake First Nation ("CLFN"), will be present in Guelph and will open the Meeting. Chief Allen will speak first, before any business of the Meeting and before any other speaker.

Zentek and CLFN are working together seeking to set a new standard for how a company builds, maintains and grows its relationship with a First Nation, and to find new and innovative ways to create lasting legacy opportunities through the Albany Graphite Project. The work accomplished this past year would not have been possible without the guidance and insights shared with us by Constance Lake First Nation leadership.

"Albany is built on our relationship with Constance Lake First Nation, and our shareholders should hear first from the Nation we are building it with," said Mohammed (Moe) Jiwan, Chief Executive Officer of Zentek. "I requested Chief Allen to open our meeting, and I am grateful that he will be with us. We are in this for the mission. That means creating lasting value for our shareholders, for the people of Constance Lake First Nation, for our team members, and for Ontario."

Formal business of the Meeting

As set out in the Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated October 19, 2026 (the "Circular"), shareholders will be asked to:

Receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2026, and the auditor's report on them. Elect the directors of the Company. Appoint the auditor of the Company and authorize the directors to set the auditor's pay. Consider and, if thought advisable, approve the amended and restated omnibus long-term incentive plan. Transact any other business that properly comes before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement.

Full details of each item are in the Circular.

How to vote

Record date: shareholders of record at the close of business on Thursday, October 8, 2026, are entitled to vote.

Proxy deadline: proxies must be received by TSX Trust Company by 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who hold shares through a broker or other intermediary should follow the voting instructions on the form their intermediary provided, and allow time for it to be processed before the proxy deadline.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy whether or not they plan to attend.

Meeting materials

The Company is using notice-and-access. The Circular, the annual financial statements and MD&A, and related materials are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and at https://docs.tsxtrust.com/ZEN2026. Shareholders may request paper copies at no cost from TSX Trust Company at 1-866-600-5869 (toll-free) or tsxtis@tmx.com.

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an intellectual property development and commercialization company in advanced materials. It is focused on three platforms: specialty materials, including the ZenGUARD coating for filters and personal protective equipment; the Albany Graphite Project; and aptamer-based technologies held through its subsidiary, Triera Biosciences Ltd.

Forward-looking information

This news release contains forward-looking information, including statements about the Meeting, its agenda, speakers and attendees, and the matters to be voted on. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ, including changes to the agenda or speakers, the outcome of shareholder votes, and the risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings on SEDAR+. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update it except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324887