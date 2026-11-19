

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, Solenis partnered with Vertiv (VRT) to help data centre operators improve the performance and reliability of their liquid cooling systems.



Solenis and Vertiv will combine their expertise to improve liquid cooling systems for data centres, particularly as AI increases computing demands.



Vertiv will provide cooling infrastructure and predictive maintenance, while Solenis will manage fluid chemistry, water quality and monitoring.



The partnership will focus on preventing contamination and corrosion, continuously monitoring fluid conditions, and providing maintenance and optimization services to improve equipment protection, efficiency and system reliability.



On the NYSE, the shares are trading 0.23 percent down at $194.04.



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