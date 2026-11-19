Extends Dario's reach to WebMD Health Services' 3,500 employers and 65 million lives covered

Partnership combines WebMD ONE, a trusted engagement platform, with Dario's comprehensive AI-powered multi-condition platform and clinical care solutions to help employers, health plans and health systems translate engagement into measurable health outcomes and in-year healthcare cost savings

Revenue contribution to Dario to begin in 2027

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leading AI-powered healthcare technology company transforming the management of chronic conditions, today announced a strategic partnership with WebMD Health Services, one of the industry's leading well-being and population health organizations serving more than 3,500 employers, health plans, health systems and public sector organizations. Dario expects the partnership to begin contributing annual recurring revenue ("ARR") in 2027, including via distribution through the administrative services organization ("ASO") of a leading integrated healthcare system serving a broad network of hospitals and healthcare services.

The partnership brings Dario's comprehensive multi-condition whole-person care platform to the WebMD ecosystem, combining WebMD's trusted risk identification, engagement and behavior change capabilities with Dario's clinically validated care programs, provider backed care, and DarioIQ, its AI-driven intelligence engine that uses proprietary longitudinal health data to personalize member engagement and interventions. These capabilities are designed to help organizations convert member engagement into meaningful clinical outcomes while addressing multiple health needs through a single integrated platform.

Through the partnership, WebMD Health Services will offer Dario's full suite of integrated solutions, including cardiometabolic care, behavioral health, musculoskeletal care with posture management, obstructive sleep apnea ("OSA"), women's health, including perimenopause and menopause support, GLP-1 support programs and access-to-care capabilities through Dario's provider network.

"This partnership with WebMD brings together the key growth drivers we have been building across Dario," said Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of Dario. "WebMD Health Services is a trusted partner that gives us the opportunity to introduce our solutions to employers and health plans across its client base, which represents millions of lives. As clients choose to add Dario, our multi-condition platform creates the opportunity to deliver multiple solutions through each new customer relationship. DarioIQ enables us to personalize engagement at scale, and our provider-backed care capabilities extend our role further into the care journey. Together, these capabilities create a powerful model for expanding both our reach and revenue as we partner with the leading name in health and well-being."

The collaboration enables organizations already leveraging WebMD Health Services to seamlessly connect members from WebMD ONE into personalized clinical interventions across multiple chronic conditions, creating a more unified approach to whole-person health while reducing the complexity of managing multiple point solutions and delivering improving return on investment ("ROI") and healthcare cost savings. A recent independent analysis of published peer-reviewed studies confirmed that Dario's platform has the potential to reduce total healthcare costs for payers by up to 10% in-year.

"We're committed to delivering outcomes-based solutions that help our clients reduce risk and manage costs, while improving the health and well-being of their populations," said John Harrison, President and General Manager of WebMD Health Services. "Our partnership with Dario builds on the cost containment solutions already available through WebMD ONE and gives organizations another way to address risk where it matters most. By connecting engagement with personalized clinical support at a higher level of clinical acuity, clients can achieve measurable outcomes and more effective cost management across a broad range of health needs."

The partnership represents another milestone in Dario's strategy of delivering its AI-powered, whole-person care platform through premier ecosystem partners, making comprehensive digital health more accessible while helping organizations improve outcomes, enhance member experiences and maximize the value of their well-being and health investments.

About WebMD Health Services?



WebMD Health Services, a part of WebMD Health Corp., has more than 25 years of experience helping organizations create engaging well-being programs that support positive behavior change. We partner with employers, health plans, and public sector organizations to design and deliver personalized well-being solutions that help the people they serve achieve their health and well-being goals. Built on the trusted health information and consumer insights of WebMD, our comprehensive solutions, health coaching expertise and strategic partnerships enable us to create meaningful experiences for diverse populations across a wide range of industries. Learn more at webmdhealthservices.com.

About WebMD Health Corp.?



WebMD, an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the health care experience for consumers, patients, health care professionals, employers, health plans, and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the health care journey, and improve patient care.?

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, WebMD Ignite (encompassing Krames, The Wellness Network and Mercury Healthcare), Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MNG Health, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, MedPulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE WebMD Health Corp

About DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO)

DarioHealth (Nasdaq: DRIO) is an AI-powered healthcare technology company helping health plans, health systems and employers improve health outcomes while lowering the cost of care. The Company's integrated platform combines connected devices, personalized member engagement, AI-driven insights and provider-backed clinical care to support people living with conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health needs.

Powered by more than 13 billion proprietary longitudinal healthcare data points collected over more than a decade, Dario's AI platform personalizes care at the individual member level by analyzing biometric, clinical and behavioral data to deliver more timely and effective interventions. By combining engagement, clinical intelligence and care delivery within a single platform, Dario helps customers address multiple chronic conditions through one solution.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected implementation and commercialization of the strategic collaboration with WebMD Health Services and the timing thereof; the expectation that the collaboration will be successful and begin generating annual recurring revenue in 2027; the potential reach of Dario's solutions through WebMD Health Services' 3,500 employers and 65 million covered lives; the anticipated adoption of Dario's solutions by WebMD Health Services' clients; the expected benefits of the collaboration, including the expansion of Dario's distribution channels and customer base; the ability of Dario's platform to convert member engagement into meaningful clinical outcomes while addressing multiple health needs through a single integrated platform; and the expectation that the collaboration will reduce the complexity of managing multiple point solutions and delivering improved ROI and savings. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contacts

Michael Lipari

SVP Corporate Development

[email protected]

+1-201-785-6310

Rob Halpern

SVP Marketing

[email protected]

WebMD MEDIA CONTACT

Jaberta Bennett

WebMD Health Corp.

[email protected]

(404) 660-7002