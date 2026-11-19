New agreement extends PepsiCo's portfolio of beverages, functional hydration, nutrition and snacks to more than 700 Hyatt properties across the U.S., helping serve guests throughout their stay

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Hyatt and PepsiCo have signed a new 10-year food and beverage agreement covering more than 700 properties in the United States.





Covered Hyatt properties will have access to PepsiCo's portfolio spanning beverages, functional hydration, nutrition and snacks, including Gatorade®, Muscle Milk®, poppi®, Quaker®, Lay's®, Doritos®, Miss Vickie's® and more.





The agreement supports Hyatt's continued growth across key destinations while creating opportunities to enhance guest experiences and engage World of Hyatt members.

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyatt and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) announce a 10-year agreement renewing their longstanding food and beverage relationship across America. The agreement covers more than 700 Hyatt properties in the United States across Hyatt's Classics and Essentials brand portfolios and reflects a shared commitment to supporting Hyatt's continued growth while creating relevant, enjoyable experiences for guests throughout their stay.

Renewing for a full decade gives both companies the benefit of planning together. Hyatt properties keep a consistent beverage and snack program as the portfolio grows, and PepsiCo can keep tailoring its offerings to how guests travel, work and recharge.

Certain PepsiCo brands will serve as Hyatt's preferred provider of soft drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, ready-to-drink tea and isotonic beverages to properties covered by the agreement. PepsiCo will also be a preferred supplier of salty snacks, oatmeal and bars, giving properties access to food and beverage choices that can complement multiple occasions and service formats.

Through the agreement, Hyatt properties covered by the agreement will have access to PepsiCo's diverse portfolio of food and beverage brands to fit a variety of guest preferences and occasions. From Quaker breakfast offerings and Starbucks ready-to-drink coffee to Lay's and Doritos snacks, and functional hydration choices such as Gatorade, Muscle Milk and modern soda leader poppi, the PepsiCo portfolio can help Hyatt properties meet guest needs throughout the day, including breakfast, on-the-go snacking, meetings, recreation, dining and evening occasions.

"Hyatt's brand-led focus keeps us connected to what matters most to our members and guests, helping us deliver distinct experiences that reflect the many ways they travel," said Paul Daly, Head of Classics, Essentials and Luxury Operations at Hyatt. "Our agreement with PepsiCo in the United States brings that focus to life through a collaboration designed to offer beverage and snack options that meet guests' preferences and dietary needs. We look forward to our continued collaboration and offering more familiar favorites, balanced and convenient choices to guests as part of their Hyatt experience."

Hyatt continues to expand its global portfolio and deepen relationships with travelers through its World of Hyatt loyalty program, which has approximately 72 million members. The renewed agreement creates opportunities to support guest experiences across Hyatt's brands and properties while helping hotel teams respond to changing guest preferences and needs.

"Hyatt is growing and we are energized by the opportunity to support that growth," said Jean Jakoby, SVP Global Sales, PepsiCo Away from Home. "By bringing together the best of our food and beverage portfolio, we can help Hyatt deliver choices that align with how travelers work, recharge, fuel and enjoy their stay. We look forward to building on our relationship and growing together in the years ahead."

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose - to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2026, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,500 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 84 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Luxury Portfolio, including Park Hyatt®, Alila®, Miraval®, Impression by Secrets, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®; the Lifestyle Portfolio, including Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, The Standard®, Dream® Hotels, The StandardX®, Breathless Resorts & Spas®, JdV by Hyatt®, Bunkhouse® Hotels, and Me and All Hotels; the Inclusive Collection, including Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Secrets® Resorts & Spas, Dreams® Resorts & Spas, Hyatt Vivid® Hotels & Resorts, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, Alua Hotels & Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas; the Classics Portfolio, including Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Destination by Hyatt®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, and Hyatt®; and the Essentials Portfolio, including Caption by Hyatt®, Unscripted by Hyatt®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios®, Hyatt Select®, and UrCove. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr & Mrs Smith®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar® DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.