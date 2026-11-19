Rightmove Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BGDT3G23

Issuer Name

RIGHTMOVE PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Barclays PLC

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Barclays Capital Securities Limited London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

17-Nov-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Nov-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.490000 5.010000 5.500000 39573936 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.520000 4.990000 5.510000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BGDT3G23 3470507 0.480000 US76657Y2000 80592 0.010000 Sub Total 8.A 3551099 0.490000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall N/A N/A 213117 0.030000 Sub Total 8.B1 213117 0.030000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 808925 0.110000 Portfolio Swap 21/12/2026 - 07/06/2028 N/A Cash 35000795 4.870000 Sub Total 8.B2 35809720 4.980000%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Barclays PLC Barclays Bank PLC Barclays PLC Barclays Capital Securities Limited 5.010000 5.020000% Barclays PLC Barclays Bank (Suisse) SA Barclays PLC Barclays Investment Solutions Limited Barclays PLC Barclays Bank PLC Monaco Barclays PLC Barclays Bank Ireland PLC Barclays PLC Barclays Bank (BPCI Jersey)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

Full chain of controlled undertaking:



Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC (100%)



Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC (100%)

Barclays Capital Securities Limited (100%)



Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC (100%)

Barclays Directors Limited (100%)

Barclays Group Holdings Limited (100%)

B.P.B (Holdings) Limited (100%)

Barclays Bank (Suisse) SA (100%)



Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC (100%)

Barclays Investment Solutions Limited (100%)



Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC (100%)

Barclays Bank PLC Monaco (100%)



Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC (100%)

Barclays Bank Ireland PLC (100%)



Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC (100%)

Barclays Bank (BPCI Jersey) (100%)

12. Date of Completion

19-Nov-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London