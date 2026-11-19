Innovation Partnership Awards recognize Magna's collaboration with BMW on the EV Battery Enclosure with OptiForm Endcaps and with Jetour on the DHD Duo Hybrid Drive

Automotive News names Magna's EcoSphere Bio-Based Foam a PACE Pilot Innovation to Watch

New honors bring Magna's all-time Automotive News PACE and PACE Pilot recognitions to 16

AURORA, Ontario, Nov. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna has received two 2026 Automotive News PACE Innovation Partnership Awards, recognizing its collaboration with BMW on the EV Battery Enclosure with OptiForm Endcaps and with Jetour on the DHD Duo Hybrid Drive system. Both technologies are in production. Magna's EcoSphere Bio-Based Foam, a pre-commercial bio-based seating material, was also named a 2026 PACE Pilot Innovation to Watch.

The three awards show the breadth of Magna's innovation capabilities across vehicle systems, from battery enclosure design and electrified powertrains to more sustainable seating materials. Each addresses a key industry challenge with technology built for real-world production and scale.

"This is a tremendous recognition of our teams and their ability to turn complex challenges into innovative solutions," said Eric Wilds, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer at Magna. "Whether it's creating smarter ways to maximize space within a battery enclosure, delivering a flexible hybrid architecture or reducing the carbon footprint of essential materials, these innovations demonstrate what's possible when Magna's engineering and manufacturing expertise comes together with close customer collaboration."

Magna's EV Battery Enclosure with OptiForm Endcaps incorporates the company's proprietary OptiForm stamping process to create near-rectangular, high-precision corners with tight radii. The approach increases available battery space by up to 10% while streamlining manufacturing.

Magna's DHD Duo is a scalable hybrid drive system designed to help automakers balance performance, efficiency and cost across multiple vehicle configurations. Now in series production, the system demonstrates Magna's speed-to-market capabilities, moving complex, high-voltage propulsion technology from development to production at scale in less than 18 months.

Magna's EcoSphere Bio-Based Foam integrates renewable resources into both the resin blend and the isocyanate components of polyurethane foam. The approach enables up to 20% renewable content while maintaining high-performance foam properties and reduces CO2 generation by 18% compared to traditional polyurethane foam.

The Automotive News PACE Awards recognize commercialized innovations from automotive suppliers for superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance, while PACE Pilot recognizes pre-commercial innovations with the potential to transform the automotive industry. With this year's three awards, Magna has now received 16 Automotive News PACE and PACE Pilot recognitions over its history.

To learn more about Magna's 2026 Automotive News PACE and PACE Pilot winners and finalists, visit 5 Magna Innovations Named Automotive News PACE and PACE Pilot Award Finalists.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Diane Farrow, Vice President, Investor Relations

diane.farrow@magna.com ¦ 248.928.9306

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com ¦ 248.761.7004

ABOUT MAGNA

Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets globally. With operations in 27 countries, we combine global scale with trusted reliability and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we bring together deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.

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For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit?www.magna.com?or follow us on social.

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