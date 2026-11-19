Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2026) - Americas Uranium Corp. (CSE: NUCA) (OTCQB: ASRFF) ("Americas Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has officially joined the Clean Energy Association of New Mexico ("CLEAN"), an organization dedicated to advancing responsible uranium development, supporting the nuclear energy industry, and promoting the economic opportunities associated with New Mexico's uranium resources.

The membership represents another important step in Americas Uranium's growing presence in the United States following its recent acquisition of the Treeline Uranium Project, located in Cibola and McKinley Counties, New Mexico.

Through its membership in CLEAN, Americas Uranium looks forward to strengthening relationships with industry participants, local communities, government stakeholders, and organizations working to advance responsible uranium exploration and development throughout the state.

New Mexico has a long and significant history of uranium production and is home to substantial uranium resources. With renewed national attention on domestic uranium production, nuclear energy security, and the development of a reliable American nuclear fuel supply chain, the Company believes New Mexico is well positioned to play an increasingly important role in the future of the United States nuclear energy industry.

Nicholas Luksha, Chief Executive Officer of Americas Uranium Corp., commented:

"We are extremely pleased to join the Clean Energy Association of New Mexico and become an active participant in the state's uranium community. New Mexico has a remarkable uranium history and tremendous potential to contribute to America's nuclear energy future. With our recent acquisition of the Treeline Uranium Project, we are establishing a meaningful presence in the state, and joining CLEAN provides an excellent opportunity to build relationships with industry leaders, local communities and stakeholders who share our vision for responsible uranium development.

"As the United States works to strengthen its domestic nuclear fuel supply chain and expand nuclear energy capacity, we believe companies advancing American uranium assets will play an increasingly important role. We look forward to working alongside CLEAN and its members to support responsible exploration, environmental stewardship, economic development and the long-term growth of New Mexico's uranium industry."

Janet Lee-Sheriff, President and Director of CLEAN, commented:

"We welcome Americas Uranium Corp. to the Clean Energy Association of New Mexico. The Company's recent acquisition of the Treeline Uranium Project in Cibola and McKinley Counties demonstrates its interest in New Mexico's significant uranium potential. Its commitment to responsible exploration aligns with CLEAN's focus on environmental stewardship and creating economic opportunities for New Mexico communities. As our membership continues to grow, we look forward to strengthening industry collaboration and advancing New Mexico's role in America's nuclear energy future."

About the Treeline Uranium Project

The Treeline Uranium Project is located in Cibola and McKinley Counties, New Mexico, within a historically significant uranium-producing region of the United States.

The Company's recent acquisition of the project represents an important component of its strategy to establish and advance a portfolio of uranium exploration assets in the United States.

Americas Uranium intends to build upon the property's historical exploration work through a systematic, data-driven approach aimed at further evaluating known uranium mineralization and identifying opportunities for future exploration and potential resource expansion.

About the Clean Energy Association of New Mexico

The Clean Energy Association of New Mexico (CLEAN) provides education, awareness, and innovative tools to support a strong and safe nuclear energy sector needed to fuel the U.S. nuclear renaissance.

CLEAN advocates for responsible uranium extraction and recovery through In-Situ Recovery ("ISR"), working to build sustainable socioeconomic benefits for local communities and the State of New Mexico while respecting the land, water, air, and people.

CLEAN hosted its inaugural Nuclear in New Mexico conference in April 2026 and plans to host its second annual conference in May 2027.

For more information, visit www.cleanNM.org.

About Americas Uranium Corp.

Americas Uranium Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-potential uranium assets in North America.

The Company holds a portfolio of approximately 4,700 hectares of strategically located properties in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, one of the world's premier uranium districts, and has expanded its exploration portfolio into the United States through the acquisition of the Treeline Uranium Project in New Mexico.

Americas Uranium is committed to advancing its projects through modern exploration techniques, disciplined capital allocation, and a systematic, data-driven approach to identifying and evaluating uranium mineralization.

The Company's objective is to build long-term shareholder value while contributing to the development of a secure and reliable North American uranium supply chain.

Corporate Update

The Company also announces a correction to the corporate update in its news release dated November 4, 2026. That release stated that the Company had granted 6,000,000 restricted share units ("RSUs"). The correct number is 6,200,000 RSUs. The RSUs were granted to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company under its omnibus equity incentive plan. All other information in the November 4, 2026 news release is unchanged.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans and objectives concerning the Treeline Uranium Project, future exploration activities, potential resource expansion, the Company's participation in CLEAN, and expectations regarding the future development of the uranium and nuclear energy industries.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include, among others, exploration risks, commodity price fluctuations, regulatory requirements, availability of financing, and general market conditions.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/324952