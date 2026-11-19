VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / Redwood AI Corp. (CSE:AIRX)(OTCQB:RDWCF)(Frankfurt:Y0N, WKN: A422EZ) ("Redwood" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated May 7, 2026, positive interim findings from its "Quantum-enhanced optimization for hazardous chemical risk classification" (Q-SAFE) project. Redwood has completed the initial data and model setup and compared several conventional artificial intelligence models to assess how effectively they can identify potentially hazardous chemicals, with the leading preliminary model identifying hazardous compounds at rates in the mid-80% range under the screening conditions tested. The findings support the Company's continued exploration of quantum-assisted methods for improving chemical safety screening, with potential applications for defence-related companies and industrial organizations involved in chemical screening and risk assessment.

Chemical safety models examine different characteristics of a substance, such as its molecular structure, chemical properties and potential reactivity, to determine whether it may present a hazard. As the number of characteristics increases, the number of possible combinations that must be considered can grow rapidly, making it difficult for conventional methods to efficiently evaluate every possibility.

Redwood's initial work showed that conventional artificial intelligence models can provide useful baseline results. As part of the preliminary analysis, the Company evaluated more than 90 combinations of model settings and optimization approaches. The strongest project configuration tested to date identified approximately 84% to 86% of hazardous compounds at the two screening thresholds evaluated and performed within approximately 2.1 percentage points of the best conventional model. The analysis also identified 20 chemical characteristics that were consistently selected across the leading solutions retained for evaluation. While the approach has not yet exceeded the best conventional model, the findings establish a measurable foundation for continued refinement and broader testing.

The broader objective is to determine whether this approach can support faster and more reliable chemical safety screening while reducing the likelihood that a potentially hazardous substance is missed.

Q-SAFE is not intended to replace chemists, safety professionals or regulatory review. Instead, the project is being developed as a decision-support tool that could help specialists review chemical information, prioritize substances for further assessment and make better-informed safety decisions. Potential applications include environments where organizations assess risks related to the handling, storage, transportation or use of chemical substances.

"These interim findings help define the next stage of the Q-SAFE project and provide support for continuing our evaluation of quantum-assisted methods. Our goal is to determine whether these methods can help address the complexity of chemical data and contribute to more reliable safety screening for defence, security and industrial applications," stated Louis Dron, Chief Executive Officer of Redwood AI.

The next stage of the project is expected to include further refinement of the chemical dataset, continued testing of conventional models and development of the quantum-assisted component. Redwood intends to compare the approaches under consistent testing conditions to determine whether quantum-assisted methods can improve the identification of potentially hazardous chemicals.

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI uses advanced artificial intelligence to accelerate chemistry R&D, with the aim of assisting in drug discovery and development, and furthering defence and safety solutions. The Company combines expertise in chemistry, AI, and manufacturing to streamline drug synthesis and scale-up. Redwood AI's platform enables faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

ON BEHALF OF REDWOOD AI CORP.,

"Louis Dron"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Louis Dron

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 888 530 8488

investors@redwoodai.com

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "potential" and similar expressions and, in this news release, includes statements relating to the potential characteristics and further development of the identified candidates; the predicted activity, synthetic feasibility and intellectual property positioning of the candidates; the continuation and next phases of the collaboration; potential additional computational analysis, intellectual property review, synthetic route development, synthesis and experimental evaluation; and the potential benefits and applications of Redwood's computational models and Reactosphere. The interim findings described in this news release are based on computational modelling and preliminary analysis. Actual laboratory, preclinical or clinical results may differ materially from computational predictions, and there can be no assurance that any identified candidate will be synthesized, experimentally validated, determined to have freedom to operate or advanced into further development. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on it, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking information inherently involves risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise such information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Redwood AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redwood-ai-reports-positive-interim-q-safe-findings-supporting-q-1254354