

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthropic (ANT) has made history with an $81.3 billion initial public offering, becoming the first publicly traded frontier artificial intelligence company and reaching a fully diluted valuation of approximately $1.5 trillion.



The maker of the Claude chatbot priced its shares at $83 apiece, above its marketed range of $70 to $78, reflecting strong investor demand.



Its Nasdaq debut on November 19 under the ticker ANT saw shares open at $111.50, approximately 34.3 percent above the IPO price, briefly pushing its market valuation beyond $2 trillion. The offering surpassed SpaceX's $75 billion IPO in June 2026 to become the largest in history.



Founded in 2021 by former OpenAI researchers Dario and Daniela Amodei, Anthropic has emerged as a major player in the AI industry. Its Claude models power chatbot, coding and enterprise applications, generating revenue through consumption-based services and paid subscriptions.



Revenue surged to $4.59 billion in 2025 from $386 million in 2024. First-half 2026 revenue reached $16.29 billion, compared with $1.16 billion a year earlier. Meanwhile, its operating loss narrowed to $693 million from $2.14 billion, indicating improving financial performance.



However, sustaining this growth requires substantial investment. Anthropic has committed more than $600 billion in spending with approximately eight partners over a decade, including at least $110 billion with Amazon, $114.5 billion with Google and $44.9 billion with Microsoft. Amazon and Google are also major investors, highlighting the interconnected financial relationships underpinning the AI industry.



Competition from OpenAI, Google, Meta and other AI developers remain intense. Nevertheless, Anthropic has established a strong enterprise presence, accounting for 60.5 percent of AI token spending tracked by Ramp during the week ended October 23.



For investors, Anthropic offers exposure to the rapidly expanding AI market, supported by exceptional revenue growth and increasing enterprise adoption. However, its $1.5 trillion IPO valuation places considerable emphasis on future execution.



Its ability to manage infrastructure costs, maintain its competitive position and translate growing demand into sustainable profits will ultimately determine whether its market valuation is justified.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News