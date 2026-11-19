Positive Adjusted EBITDA and Strong ClearLake and Integrated Rewards Growth Highlight Progress in EQ's Strategy for Growth and Profitability

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2026 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in AI and data-driven software and solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2026 was $2.32 million, with continued strong growth from both ClearLake and Integrated Rewards. ClearLake's recurring revenue increased 19% sequentially and 191% year-over-year, while Integrated Rewards revenue grew 17% sequentially and 81% compared to the same quarter last year. Media revenue declined sequentially, reflecting seasonal fluctuations in advertising activity. The continued growth of ClearLake's recurring revenue, together with Integrated Rewards' expanding business, reflects progress in EQ's strategy to build higher-margin technology businesses around its proprietary data and analytics capabilities, supporting more predictable revenue streams and long-term growth and profitability.

Q3 2026 Highlights

Positive Adjusted EBITDA: continued growth in higher-margin business lines, improved gross margins and disciplined cost management contributed to positive adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, reflecting progress toward the Company's profitability objectives.

continued growth in higher-margin business lines, improved gross margins and disciplined cost management contributed to positive adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, reflecting progress toward the Company's profitability objectives. Record Clearlake Recurring Revenue: ClearLake achieved its highest quarterly recurring revenue in the platform's history, increasing 19% sequentially and 191% year-over-year, reflecting continued adoption of EQ's proprietary data and analytics platform.

ClearLake achieved its highest quarterly recurring revenue in the platform's history, increasing 19% sequentially and 191% year-over-year, reflecting continued adoption of EQ's proprietary data and analytics platform. Strategic Partnership with Pattison Media : secured a one-year partnership with Pattison Media that includes a $5 million commitment of promotional radio advertising and the integration of EQ's ClearLake platform into Pattison's advertiser offering, expanding ClearLake's reach and creating new opportunities for commercial growth.

: secured a one-year partnership with Pattison Media that includes a $5 million commitment of promotional radio advertising and the integration of EQ's ClearLake platform into Pattison's advertiser offering, expanding ClearLake's reach and creating new opportunities for commercial growth. Integrated Rewards Merchant Growth: expanded the merchant network by approximately 20% during the quarter, adding recognizable brands including Swarovski, Meta, Eddie Bauer and Roots, providing Canadians with more opportunities to earn cash back and publisher partners with a broader selection of offers to engage their members.

expanded the merchant network by approximately 20% during the quarter, adding recognizable brands including Swarovski, Meta, Eddie Bauer and Roots, providing Canadians with more opportunities to earn cash back and publisher partners with a broader selection of offers to engage their members. Enhanced Real Estate Data: expanded ClearLake's real estate analytics capabilities with new heat maps, traffic and time-of-day insights, and competitive purchasing intelligence, helping retailers make more informed site selection and market expansion decisions.

expanded ClearLake's real estate analytics capabilities with new heat maps, traffic and time-of-day insights, and competitive purchasing intelligence, helping retailers make more informed site selection and market expansion decisions. Product Enhancements for Integrated Rewards: introduced click-to-activate offers in collaboration with financial institution partners, providing enhanced attribution capabilities for merchants and expanding opportunities to attract new brands to the Integrated Rewards network.

"Our third quarter results demonstrate the progress we're making in building EQ around higher-margin, data-focused, technology-driven businesses," said Geoffrey Rotstein, President and CEO of EQ Works. "ClearLake and Integrated Rewards continue to deliver strong revenue growth, while our focus on operational efficiency and improving margins has helped us achieve positive adjusted EBITDA for the quarter. Many of the products we began developing and investing in just a few years ago are now gaining meaningful commercial traction and creating new opportunities with both existing and prospective customers. We believe our proprietary data, technology and expanding product capabilities position EQ to generate recurring revenue opportunities and drive long-term growth and profitability."

Artificial intelligence continues to play an increasingly important role across EQ's business divisions. Proprietary data remains central to the Company's ability to meet growing customer demand for deeper insights, advanced analytics and predictive modeling solutions that help clients make more informed business decisions. Combined with EQ's technology platforms and first-party data relationships, these data assets have unlocked new capabilities and created opportunities to expand AI-powered offerings, improve development efficiency and address a broader range of customer needs.

Management Transition

Following quarter end, the Company appointed Ben Ng as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 2, 2026. Ben has been with EQ for over 15 years, most recently serving as the Company's Director of Finance, and has played an integral role in the Company's financial reporting and operations throughout his tenure. Ben succeeds Michael Kahn, who is departing the Company as part of a mutually agreed leadership transition. The Company thanks Michael for his contributions over the past several years and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

Selected Financial Information

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (In thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue 2,317 2,460 6,834 6,947 Gross Profit 985 1,108 2,832 3,039 Loss from Operations (158 ) (252 ) (1,118 ) (1,137 ) Net Loss (308 ) (337 ) (1,444 ) (1,326 ) Loss per share (basic anddiluted) $ - $ - $ (0.02 ) $ (0.02 ) Cash 802 775 802 775

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

EQ Works measures the success of the Company's strategies and performance based on Adjusted EBITDA, which is outlined and reconciled with net loss in the section entitled "Reconciliation of net loss for the period to Adjusted EBITDA" in the MD&A. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net loss from operations before: (a) depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of intangible assets, (b) share-based payments, (c) finance income and costs, net, and (d) restructuring costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of the Company's operating performance because it provides information on the Company's ability to provide operating cash flows for working capital requirements, capital expenditures, and potential acquisitions. The Company also believes that analysts and investors use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in its industry.

The non-IFRS financial measure is used in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of IFRS financial measures. Management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure. Because non-IFRS financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies non-IFRS financial measures having the same or similar names. In addition, the Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-IFRS adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from the Company's non-IFRS measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring.

The table below reconciles net loss from operations and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Adjusted EBITDA for three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

(In thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net loss (308 ) (337 ) (1,444 ) (1,326 ) Add: Finance costs, net 150 85 326 189 Depreciation of property and equipment 2 2 6 6 Amortization of intangible assets 158 158 475 475 Share-based payments 6 1 22 2 Adjusted EBITDA 8 (91 ) (615 ) (654 )

About EQ Works

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables organizations to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour through proprietary data, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence. The Company's ClearLake SaaS platform delivers AI powered audience intelligence and data driven insights, while its Integrated Rewards division and media solutions help businesses improve customer acquisition, engagement, and measurable business outcomes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions, or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A for the three months ended June 30, 2026. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives but cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

EQ Inc.

Ben Ng, Chief Financial Officer

investor@eqworks.com

SOURCE: EQ Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/eq-inc.-reports-third-quarter-2026-financial-results-1254530