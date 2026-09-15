EQ Inc.: EQ Works and Pattison Media Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Next-Generation Radio Audience Intelligence

Partnership marks the first time a major Canadian broadcaster has embedded EQ's proprietary data and analytics platform directly into its media assets and advertiser offering

TORONTO, ON AND KAMLOOPS, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in AI and data-driven software and solutions, and Pattison Media Ltd. ("Pattison Media or "Pattison"), one of Canada's largest privately owned radio broadcasters, today announced a one-year strategic partnership that will see Pattison Media embed EQ's proprietary ClearLake data and analytics platform directly into its media assets and advertiser intelligence capabilities, beginning with Pattison's extensive radio and digital network across Western Canada and with a view to broader expansion as the partnership matures.

Unlike traditional agency relationships in which EQ's platform supports client campaign planning and activation, this partnership establishes ClearLake as foundational infrastructure for Pattison Media itself. The partnership will enable the broadcaster to offer advertisers a level of regional consumer insight, audience segmentation, and purchase behaviour attribution that is not available through any other Canadian radio network.

Under the agreement, Pattison Media will provide a multi-million-dollar package of promotional radio advertising inventory across its extensive network of radio stations and digital news portals in exchange for access to EQ's proprietary data, technology, and ClearLake platform. The partnership will give Pattison a new proprietary audience intelligence capability, providing deeper insight into how its audiences spend and enabling advertisers to better understand, target and measure the consumers they are trying to reach. The structure of the partnership reflects the strategic value both companies place on bringing these capabilities to Pattison's media and advertiser offering.

The result is a more powerful advertiser proposition for Pattison: the ability to connect radio campaign exposure to real regional purchasing behaviour, build audience segments based on Pattison's unique assets, move beyond traditional audience measurement by analyzing campaign performance against actual consumer transaction data, and offer attribution modelling that demonstrates measurable campaign outcomes. Together, these capabilities introduce a new level of audience intelligence and campaign measurement to Canadian radio advertising.

"Radio continues to be one of the most trusted and influential media channels in Western Canada," said Rod Schween, President of Pattison Media. "Partnering with EQ Works gives us access to a level of consumer intelligence that fundamentally changes what we can offer advertisers. The ability to go beyond estimated audience reach with real behavioural insight, grounded in real Canadian transaction data, is a significant step forward for Pattison and for how radio delivers measurable value to the brands that invest in it."

"What makes this partnership distinctive is that ClearLake becomes part of how Pattison Media operates, rather than simply a tool used on their behalf," said Mark Ditkofsky, Chief Operating Officer at EQ Works. "Pattison's decision to embed ClearLake into how it serves advertisers is meaningful validation of the data and technology EQ has spent years building. More importantly, it creates a new model for EQ, where our platform becomes part of how media companies differentiate their offering and demonstrate greater value to advertisers."

EQ believes relationships like this create significant growth opportunities for ClearLake as media companies look for new ways to differentiate their advertiser offerings through proprietary data and measurable consumer intelligence. The partnership will also support the continued growth of Paymi, EQ's consumer-facing cashback rewards platform, through Pattison's promotional reach across Western Canada.

About EQ Works

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables organizations to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour through proprietary data, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence. The Company's ClearLake SaaS platform delivers AI-powered audience intelligence, while its Integrated Rewards network and media solutions help clients to acquire, engage, and retain customers by connecting digital engagement to real-world action and measurable business outcomes.

About Pattison Media

Headquartered in Kamloops, British Columbia, Pattison Media is one of Canada's largest privately held, western-based media companies. Its operations span British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba and include radio stations, television stations and online news properties serving communities across Western Canada. Pattison Media is a division of the Jim Pattison Group, a diversified group of operating businesses based in Vancouver. For more information, visit PattisonMedia.com or JimPattison.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions, or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A for the three months ended June 30, 2026. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives but cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

EQ Inc.

Michael Kahn, Chief Financial Officer

investor@eqworks.com

(416) 597-8889 x4

SOURCE: EQ Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/eq-works-and-pattison-media-announce-strategic-partnership-to-power-next-gener-1220939